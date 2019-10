Kuo: iPad Pro With Rear 3D ToF Camera and Scissor Mechanism MacBooks to Launch in First Half of 2020

Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with a rear-facing 3D Time of Flight camera in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new report out today from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and seen by MacRumors.We've previously heard multiple rumors suggesting a time-of-flight camera system for Apple's 2020 iPhones and iPad Pros, including info from Kuo himself , but this is the first time that he's specified the 3D sensing camera system will be available in new iPad Pro models to be released early next year.A time-of-flight camera system measures the time that it takes for a laser or LED to bounce off of objects in a room, providing an accurate 3D map of the surroundings. A rear time-of-flight camera would also bolster photo quality and offer new and improved AR applications.Two of the iPhones set to be released in 2020 will also feature 3D sensing rear camera setups with time-of-flight (ToF) camera lenses, according to a previous note from Kuo in July.The Apple analyst has also revealed his predicted schedule for Apple's MacBook lineup refresh. We've already learned that Apple is planning to use a scissor mechanism rather than a butterfly mechanism for its upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro , which is expected to be announced as soon as this month.However, Kuo has said that after the 16-inch MacBook Pro launches, future Macs coming in 2020 will also swap over to a scissor mechanism rather than a butterfly mechanism, resulting in more durable keyboards that are not as prone to failure from heat, dust and other small particulates.Kuo now predicts that Apple's refreshed MacBook models will arrive in the second quarter of 2020, suggesting they will feature the much-anticipated scissor mechanism keyboards that the company is adopting wholesale.Kuo also believes that the first quarter of 2020 will see Apple launch its previously rumored "iPhone SE 2," which Kuo mentioned in a previous research note earlier in the week Today's report from the respected Apple analyst also covered Apple's AR headset launch plans, which we've covered in a separate article