Official Twitch App for Apple TV Now Available

Monday October 7, 2019 4:05 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
The official Twitch app for Apple TV has just dropped. The live game-streaming service has offered iOS and Mac apps for some time, but a version for Apple's set-top box has only been in testing over the last month. From today though, gamers can watch their favorite streams on the big screen.


The Twitch app for Apple TV offers the same features found on the iOS and Mac apps, so users can watch live streams, clips, and video on demand, as well as get involved in on-screen chat. Twitch also hosts a slew of additional broadcasts, including live Thursday Night NFL Games, so this news isn't necessarily just for videogame fans.


The Apple TV app rollout is currently underway. If the Twitch app isn't showing up for you in the tvOS App Store, launch the Settings app on your set-top box and enable Apps -> Automatically Install Apps, then download the iOS app to your iPhone or iPad (or remove it and then install it again), and it should appear on your Apple TV's Home screen.

