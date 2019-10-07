Official Twitch App for Apple TV Now Available

The Twitch app for Apple TV offers the same features found on the iOS and Mac apps, so users can watch live streams, clips, and video on demand, as well as get involved in on-screen chat. Twitch also hosts a slew of additional broadcasts, including live Thursday Night NFL Games, so this news isn't necessarily just for videogame fans.
The Apple TV app rollout is currently underway. If the Twitch app isn't showing up for you in the tvOS App Store, launch the Settings app on your set-top box and enable Apps -> Automatically Install Apps, then download the iOS app to your iPhone or iPad (or remove it and then install it again), and it should appear on your Apple TV's Home screen.