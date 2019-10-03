New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares Another Teaser for M. Night Shyamalan Apple TV+ Series 'Servant'

Thursday October 3, 2019 6:02 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new teaser trailer for its upcoming TV show "Servant," which is a psychological thriller created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

The series is said to follow a Philadelphia couple (played by Tony Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose) who hire a young nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to care for their newborn child, who, based on the trailers, appears to be a fake baby.


The new teaser trailer is one of three that Apple has shown so far, with the others previewed during the Emmy Awards in September.



Servant will not be available when Apple TV+ launches on November 1, but it will be coming out soon after on November 28. Apple TV+ will be priced at $4.99 per month, but Apple is offering a free subscription to customers who purchase an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

At launch, Apple TV+ will offer several TV shows, including "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "The Morning Show."

