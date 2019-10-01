Twitter Expands Direct Message Search to All Users

The new search bar is located above the the DM interface in the Twitter app or on the web and it can be used to locate specific conversations and key words.
DM search first debuted in August, when Twitter said that it was testing out the feature. Some users have had the search bar since then as part of the test, but as of today, it's available for everyone.
Get your search on. DM search is rolling out to everyone on iOS today.— Twitter (@Twitter) October 1, 2019
