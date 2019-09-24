Clips and iMovie Gain Support for iOS 13 Dark Mode, Share Sheet and More

The two apps now support Dark Mode and the new Share Sheet in iOS 13, and iMovie also offers Files app support for content from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives.
Additionally, iMovie now adjusts soundtracks to match the length of a movie when adding theme music in project settings.
In Clips, along with support for Dark Mode and the Share Sheet, Apple has added 19 animated emoji stickers such as party poppers with confetti, revolving hearts, and bouncing musical notes.
There are also three new holiday-themed poster styles including an embossed snowflake card, a red envelope for Lunar New Year, and glowing candles.
Clips and iMovie can both be downloaded from the iOS App Store for free.