Clips and iMovie Gain Support for iOS 13 Dark Mode, Share Sheet and More

Tuesday September 24, 2019 2:39 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today updated both its Clips and iMovie apps for the iPhone and iPad, introducing support for features that debuted in the iOS 13 and iPadOS updates.

The two apps now support Dark Mode and the new Share Sheet in iOS 13, and iMovie also offers Files app support for content from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives.


Additionally, iMovie now adjusts soundtracks to match the length of a movie when adding theme music in project settings.

In Clips, along with support for Dark Mode and the Share Sheet, Apple has added 19 animated emoji stickers such as party poppers with confetti, revolving hearts, and bouncing musical notes.

There are also three new holiday-themed poster styles including an embossed snowflake card, a red envelope for Lunar New Year, and glowing candles.

Clips and iMovie can both be downloaded from the iOS App Store for free. [Direct Link: Clips] [Direct Link: iMovie]

BWhaler
16 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
Where is the iWork update for heaven’t sake?

Apple software is really slipping. Time to lead the way again, be a roll model for what is possible on their devices, not playing catchup to Adobe and Microsoft.
