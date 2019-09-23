Apple TV+ Series 'Servant' and 'Truth Be Told' Previewed During Emmy Awards

The first is for true-crime thriller Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. According to Screen Times, Spencer plays a podcaster who reopens her investigation into a murder. With doubts and new evidence coming to light after her original evidence leads to a conviction, she is forced to reevaluate her investigation which made her a media sensation.
Two other ads are for Servant, a 10-episode psychological thriller created and written by Tony Basgallop, who will also executive produce alongside M. Night Shyamalan.
The series follows a Philadelphia couple "in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home."
Both shows won't be immediately available to watch at the launch of Apple TV+, but are expected to come in the weeks following.
Apple aired the new spots along with other clips for post apocalyptic drama See starring Jason Momoa, period drama Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld as poet Emily Dickinson, alternative history drama For All Mankind, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, and kids' show Snoopy in Space.
Apple TV+ launches in 150 countries on November 1 and will cost $4.99 per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch or Apple TV hardware will also get free access to the service for one year.