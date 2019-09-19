Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Now Planning to Release iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 24
Following the company's September 10 event, Apple initially said that iOS 13.1 and iPadOS would come on Monday, September 30, but the updates will now be just under a week earlier.
The earlier release of iPadOS will allow iPad users to get iOS 13 features on their iPads quicker, with access to Apple Arcade, Dark Mode, and more, while the iOS 13.1 release will bring missing iOS 13 features like Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA.
Apple hasn't made it clear if there will be an iPadOS 13 release, but given that the update is coming on the same day as iOS 13.1, the first version of iPadOS may be iPadOS 13.1.
