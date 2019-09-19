New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Now Planning to Release iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 24

Thursday September 19, 2019 10:33 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple will release the upcoming iOS 13.1 update and iPadOS on September 24 instead of September 30 as previously planned, according to updated information on its iOS 13 and iPadOS preview pages.

Following the company's September 10 event, Apple initially said that iOS 13.1 and iPadOS would come on Monday, September 30, but the updates will now be just under a week earlier.


The earlier release of iPadOS will allow iPad users to get iOS 13 features on their iPads quicker, with access to Apple Arcade, Dark Mode, and more, while the iOS 13.1 release will bring missing iOS 13 features like Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA.

Apple hasn't made it clear if there will be an iPadOS 13 release, but given that the update is coming on the same day as iOS 13.1, the first version of iPadOS may be iPadOS 13.1.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 18 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Bustycat
5 minutes ago at 10:39 am
This should be unbelievable for Android users.o_O
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
aesc80
3 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Dear Apple,

WTF?!?!?

- Signed,
App developers still dealing with your iOS 13.0 trash
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TheSkywalker77
8 minutes ago at 10:36 am
After pestering my friends to update to iOS 13 I’m excited to see their reactions when they need to update again in about 5 days.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
abi12a
5 minutes ago at 10:39 am
What about HomePod?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]