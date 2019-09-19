Apple Releases iOS 13.1 Developer Beta for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and Pro Max

The new beta can be installed over-the-air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.
With the new iOS 13.1 beta, the new iPhone models released tomorrow will be able to be updated to iOS 13.1. That will allow beta testers who have already upgraded their prior devices to iOS 13.1 to use an iCloud backup to do a data transfer.
An iPhone backup taken on an iPhone running iOS 13.1 cannot be transferred to an iPhone running iOS 13, which means those who have upgraded will need to also upgrade their new 2019 iPhones before being able to restore from a backup.
iOS 13.1 introduces several features that were announced at WWDC but were removed from iOS 13 over the beta testing period. Shortcuts Automations is back, allowing Shortcuts users to create personal and home automations from the Shortcuts app to have actions performed automatically when specific conditions occur.
Share ETA, a major maps feature, is also available once again in iOS 13.1. With Share ETA, you can share your estimated time of arrival to a location with a friend or family member.
Other new features include new icons on the volume indicator when headphones or speakers are connected (with icons for AirPods, Beats headphones, and HomePod), more detailed HomeKit icons in the Home app, and updates to Dynamic Wallpapers.
Mouse support, an accessibility option in iOS 13, has been improved in iOS 13.1 allowing a long press or 3D Touch to be mapped to the right click function of the mouse. Reading goals now include PDFs, Nike+ is now just Nike, and iOS 13.1 supports HEVC video encoding with alpha channels.
There are some other smaller changes in iOS 13.1, which are outlined in our original iOS 13.1 article. iOS 13.1 is set to launch on Tuesday, September 24.