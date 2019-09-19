New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Card Now Provides 3% Daily Cash When Shopping at T-Mobile

Thursday September 19, 2019 6:25 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
iPhone owners will now be able to use their Apple Card in T-Mobile stores and receive three percent Daily Cash as a reward. The news was announced today by T-Mobile, and is timed to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max tomorrow, September 20.


The carrier specifically said that shoppers will be able to use their Apple Card with Apple Pay and get three percent Daily Cash at any T-Mobile store. This makes T-Mobile the only current wireless provider to support three percent Daily Cash on the Apple Card.
“We’re all about giving customers the best value in wireless, and we’re doing it again by offering 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “More options. More value. And cash back, including on Apple’s newest products. It’s just the Un-carrier way.”
As of now, Apple Card supports three percent Daily Cash with Apple itself, Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and now T-Mobile. Apple announced in August, amid the Apple Card launch, that it would be expanding merchant support for three percent Daily Cash, and it has continued to do so over the past few weeks.

Apple Card offers three Daily Cash reward tiers: one percent for all purchases made with the physical Apple Card, two percent for Apple Card purchases via Apple Pay, and three percent for these select merchants. You can apply for Apple Card in the Wallet app on iPhone.

T-Mobile is also highlighting its current offer where you can trade up and get 50 percent off the iPhone 11 Pro. If you're interested in the iPhone 11, you can also get 50 percent off with a qualifying iPhone trade in. More information on these offers can be found on T-Mobile's website.

Tag: Apple Card Guide
[ 21 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
KoToNaS
1 hour ago at 06:29 am
So now we got 3% off Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and now T-Mobile. I'm waiting for step up from Apple to give 5% for Apple products
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
LogicalApex
44 minutes ago at 07:01 am


I want Apple to add extended warranty until then all big ticket items will go on my Uber card or Amazon Prime.
[automerge]1568899949[/automerge]

A step up to give 5% would be great or at least throw in Apple care for free.


If they threw in Apple Care+ for free as a card benefit then I would hop on.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Dimwhit
1 hour ago at 06:41 am
I'm liking this trend! 3% is a solid cash-back percentage. The more the merrier!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
powaking
1 hour ago at 06:41 am


will it do 3% on my Mobile service bill?


Really wish they would offer Apple Pay in the app when paying my bill or buying via the app. Don’t see why that can’t be enabled.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
1 hour ago at 06:29 am
So this 3% will keep improving, and in 3-4 years will be almost everywhere...and in 3-4 years you will get 5% in Apple Stores
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gymratjudy
1 hour ago at 06:31 am
I want Apple to add extended warranty until then all big ticket items will go on my Uber card or Amazon Prime.
[automerge]1568899949[/automerge]


So now we got 3% off Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and now T-Mobile. I'm waiting for step up from Apple to give 5% for Apple products

A step up to give 5% would be great or at least throw in Apple care for free.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]