Apple Card Now Provides 3% Daily Cash When Shopping at T-Mobile

“We’re all about giving customers the best value in wireless, and we’re doing it again by offering 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card ,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “More options. More value. And cash back, including on Apple’s newest products. It’s just the Un-carrier way.”

iPhone owners will now be able to use their Apple Card in T-Mobile stores and receive three percent Daily Cash as a reward. The news was announced today by T-Mobile, and is timed to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max tomorrow, September 20.The carrier specifically said that shoppers will be able to use their Apple Card with Apple Pay and get three percent Daily Cash at any T-Mobile store. This makes T-Mobile the only current wireless provider to support three percent Daily Cash on the Apple Card .As of now, Apple Card supports three percent Daily Cash with Apple itself, Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and now T-Mobile. Apple announced in August, amid the Apple Card launch, that it would be expanding merchant support for three percent Daily Cash, and it has continued to do so over the past few weeks.Apple Card offers three Daily Cash reward tiers: one percent for all purchases made with the physical Apple Card , two percent for Apple Card purchases via Apple Pay , and three percent for these select merchants. You can apply for Apple Card in the Wallet app on iPhone.T-Mobile is also highlighting its current offer where you can trade up and get 50 percent off the iPhone 11 Pro . If you're interested in the iPhone 11 , you can also get 50 percent off with a qualifying iPhone trade in. More information on these offers can be found on T-Mobile's website