Apple Highlights iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Reviews

Tuesday September 17, 2019 1:42 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple provided iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max review units to members of the media following its September 10 event, and today, those reviews were published, giving us some insight into the new devices.

Apple this afternoon highlighted several of the reviews, focusing on the positives of the iPhones, including the upgraded camera tech and the improved battery life.


Apple shared key passages from sites that include TechCrunch, The Verge, Mashable, Refinery29, Engadget, Tom's Guide, Esquire, CNBC, GQ UK, 9News, Hardware Zone Singapore, and New Straits Time.

TechCrunch, for example, praised Night mode, calling the exposure and color "best in class" compared to other low-light cameras, and Refinery29 said it can double as a flash light.
"The best new feature here is Night mode, which pretty impressively brightens dark photos ... it's automatic in low-light settings. You can even use it as a flashlight. When you shine it at something dark, the screen will display it with more light than you can see with your own eye."
The Verge called the new devices the "most capable phones" ever made.
"[iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max] are some of the most well-balanced, most capable phones Apple -- or anyone -- has ever made. They have excellent battery life, processors that should keep them relevant for years to come, absolutely beautiful displays and a new camera system that generally outperforms every other phone, which should get even better with a promised software update later this fall."
Engadget praised the affordable $699 price of the iPhone 11, CNBC said Apple's portrait mode is the best, and HardwareZone said the A13 bionic "wipes the floor" with the competition.

While Apple highlighted the most positive bits of each review, on the whole, most praised the new iPhone anyway. Some reviews, though, did see the updates as mostly iterative without a whole lot of innovative new features with the exception of the camera improvements.

Our full review roundups of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro go into more detail about what to expect from the new iPhones and are worth checking out for those who want to know more.

Avatar
Baymowe335
49 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
I’m sick of hearing about “iterative” updates. They are not iterative for the target upgraders. An iPhone 6 or 7 iPhone to either the 11 or the Pro would be a large jump.

I don’t think Apple expects users with an XS to upgrade to the Pro.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
53 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Usually the Verge is pretty cynical about Apple, especially when it comes to the iPhone, so it seems like they’re extending high praise for the new ‘tri-lens’ camera and improved battery life. I admit, I thought these phones would probably be underwhelming for 2019, but I think Apple made some really nice changes with the additional water resistance and lowlight/camera additions.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
SR 7
54 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

I'd love one, but something is telling me NEXT YEAR will be the year more dramatic changes are going to be seen.
Perhaps many of the things that were rumored for this year, but never made it in time?


I've said the same thing for 4 years now. It isn't happening buddy.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
59 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Chomping at the bit to trade in my max for the iPhone 11 pro.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
gugy
1 hour ago at 01:44 pm
They are indeed nice phones but, I will hold on to my 7+ for another year.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
56 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Of course they are better than last years...Duh
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MRGRAY6997
52 minutes ago at 01:54 pm

Chomping at the bit to trade in my max for the iPhone 11 pro.

Thats what I did, couldn't resist. Giving my max to my fiancé on Friday, she's excited and some am i.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
xander49x
31 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
I thought about upgrading but I love 3D Touch, they got rid of some good features so I will keep the one I have. I do not like the design of the new camera, I wish they would go back to the iPhone 5 design it is the best out of all the iPhones.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
QCassidy352
19 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
There is no “just right” phone for me in this lineup. 11 is too big and Pro is too expensive (and also a little big). I think It’s disappointing that Apple continues to think size should only be a choice on the most expensive models. I guess I’ll keep my 7 another year (still runs great and got a new battery 10 months ago) and see what next year brings.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jared Strike
26 minutes ago at 02:20 pm

I'd love one, but something is telling me NEXT YEAR will be the year more dramatic changes are going to be seen.
Perhaps many of the things that were rumored for this year, but never made it in time?

This simply could be an "s" year for Apple.

All the nay sayers about nothing new coming out of Apple. What exactly do you expect from Apple these days? Give me an honest answer.

I would say processor upgrade, better battery technology, and better cameras are pretty solid. With that being said, I do not think they expect people to upgrade every year but maybe every few years. I had a 6s Plus which was badly in need of replacing. I was hoping the XS Max would have these camera specs which they didn't so I will be buying the new phone this year because I like the upgraded camera specs and I do a lot of video/photography.

Everything going forward will more be of an evolution, rather than a revolution.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]