Apple Highlights iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Reviews
Apple this afternoon highlighted several of the reviews, focusing on the positives of the iPhones, including the upgraded camera tech and the improved battery life.
Apple shared key passages from sites that include TechCrunch, The Verge, Mashable, Refinery29, Engadget, Tom's Guide, Esquire, CNBC, GQ UK, 9News, Hardware Zone Singapore, and New Straits Time.
TechCrunch, for example, praised Night mode, calling the exposure and color "best in class" compared to other low-light cameras, and Refinery29 said it can double as a flash light.
"The best new feature here is Night mode, which pretty impressively brightens dark photos ... it's automatic in low-light settings. You can even use it as a flashlight. When you shine it at something dark, the screen will display it with more light than you can see with your own eye."The Verge called the new devices the "most capable phones" ever made.
"[iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max] are some of the most well-balanced, most capable phones Apple -- or anyone -- has ever made. They have excellent battery life, processors that should keep them relevant for years to come, absolutely beautiful displays and a new camera system that generally outperforms every other phone, which should get even better with a promised software update later this fall."Engadget praised the affordable $699 price of the iPhone 11, CNBC said Apple's portrait mode is the best, and HardwareZone said the A13 bionic "wipes the floor" with the competition.
While Apple highlighted the most positive bits of each review, on the whole, most praised the new iPhone anyway. Some reviews, though, did see the updates as mostly iterative without a whole lot of innovative new features with the exception of the camera improvements.
Our full review roundups of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro go into more detail about what to expect from the new iPhones and are worth checking out for those who want to know more.
I don’t think Apple expects users with an XS to upgrade to the Pro.
I'd love one, but something is telling me NEXT YEAR will be the year more dramatic changes are going to be seen.
Perhaps many of the things that were rumored for this year, but never made it in time?
I've said the same thing for 4 years now. It isn't happening buddy.
Chomping at the bit to trade in my max for the iPhone 11 pro.Thats what I did, couldn't resist. Giving my max to my fiancé on Friday, she's excited and some am i.
All the nay sayers about nothing new coming out of Apple. What exactly do you expect from Apple these days? Give me an honest answer.
I would say processor upgrade, better battery technology, and better cameras are pretty solid. With that being said, I do not think they expect people to upgrade every year but maybe every few years. I had a 6s Plus which was badly in need of replacing. I was hoping the XS Max would have these camera specs which they didn't so I will be buying the new phone this year because I like the upgraded camera specs and I do a lot of video/photography.
Everything going forward will more be of an evolution, rather than a revolution.
