iPhone 11 Lineup Said to Include Two-Way Charging Hardware, But Software Disabled

Friday September 13, 2019 5:55 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models include the necessary hardware for a two-way charging feature that was widely rumored for the devices, but Apple has disabled the feature on the software end, according to "reliable sources" cited by leaker and former Apple blogger Sonny Dickson.


For months ahead of their unveiling, the latest iPhones were rumored to feature a Qi-based device-to-device charging feature, allowing for an Apple Watch, AirPods, and other accessories to charge on the back of the iPhones. The feature was expected to be similar to Wireless PowerShare on Samsung's Galaxy S10.


The centered Apple logo on the iPhone 11 models was even believed to be partly intended to help customers know where to place their AirPods, Apple Watch, or other accessories to charge on the back of the iPhone.

Just hours before Apple's event this week, however, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the feature appeared to have been canceled. In a note seen by MacRumors, Kuo said the feature was possibly abandoned because "the charging efficiency may not meet Apple's requirements."


Teardowns of the iPhone 11 models will soon confirm whether the two-way charging hardware is in fact present in the devices. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, September 20.

(Thanks, Burak Polat!)

dannyyankou
7 minutes ago at 05:59 am
For those thinking this will be enabled in a future software update, don’t get your hopes up. It would’ve been a selling point, and Apple would’ve talked about it on stage.
whoknows2597
4 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Rumors are rumors until Apple official announces it or makes note of it. Teardowns will tell us if the hardware is there for sure. Until either happens, I’d take this with a grain of salt.
