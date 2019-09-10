Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Last-Minute Apple Event Rumors: No Two-Way Charging on iPhones, 10.2-Inch iPad Expected, and More
First, Gurman has revised his prediction for the names of the 2019 iPhones. He now expects the next iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max to be called the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max respectively. He previously expected the lineup to include the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in two sizes.
Updated prediction: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max. https://t.co/pymVRR3dcQ— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2019
Second, he expects Apple to unveil a new 10.2-inch iPad today, with previous rumors suggesting it will be a replacement for the $329 lower-end 9.7-inch iPad. Pricing and other details remain to be seen.
Didn’t say this would be called a “One more thing.” It’s a one more thing is in the sense that this is the “other thing” coming.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2019
Third, Gurman has backed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report that the widely rumored device-to-device charging feature on 2019 iPhones has been canceled. In a research note seen by MacRumors, Kuo said the feature has possibly been abandoned because "the charging efficiency may not meet Apple's requirements."
2019 iPhones were rumored to feature a Qi-based device-to-device charging feature allowing for an Apple Watch, AirPods, and other accessories to charge on the back of the iPhones, similar to Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S10.
Apple's keynote begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will provide a live stream on its website, through its Apple Events app for the Apple TV, and even on YouTube for the first time. MacRumors will have up-to-the-minute coverage of all of Apple's announcements on our website and via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.
