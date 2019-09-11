Apple Adds Now-Discontinued iPhone 7 Models to Clearance Site

Tuesday September 10, 2019 11:37 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Following the launch of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Remaining iPhone 7 and 7 Plus stock has been listed on Apple's clearance site, where the models will be available at a discounted price until leftover supplies are exhausted.


The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available for all carriers and in unlocked versions in both 32 and 128GB capacities. The iPhone 7 starts at $399 for 32GB of storage, while the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $499 for 128GB of storage.

At this time, jet black is the only available color, but Apple may add additional models to the site in the future.

At a starting price of $399, the iPhone 7 is not much more affordable than the iPhone 8, which Apple is continuing to sell at a lower price. The iPhone 8 is priced at $449 for 64GB of storage, while iPhone 8 Plus pricing starts at $549.

Apple's iPhone lineup now includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

iSunrise
1 hour ago at 11:41 pm
Farewell to the best iPhone in recent years. We miss you.

Good thing I am still a proud owner.
