Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
HomePod Gaining New 'Ambient Sounds' Siri Feature This Fall, Radio Station Support Launching September 30
Additional HomePod features, including multi-user support and music handoff, will not launch until "later this fall." With iOS 13, Siri on HomePod can recognize the voices of different HomePod users, queuing up each person's favorite music on the speaker. Handoff lets any media you have playing on your iPhone or iPad be handed off to the HomePod.
One new feature has also been added to the HomePod page on Apple.com, called "Ambient Sounds." Apple says that you'll be able to relax to sounds like ocean waves, forest birds, rainstorms, and more with this feature, also coming in the fall.
It sounds like the company is working on making ambient noise a big new feature of the HomePod, after being requested by users since the speaker launched in early 2018. Although Apple Music has a multitude of ambient noise playlists, this should make it even easier to start playing relaxing sounds on HomePod.
There have been numerous announcements from Apple this week thanks to the iPhone event yesterday, including the all new iPhone 11 family, the new 10.2-inch iPad, and Apple Watch Series 5.
So I’m definitely looking forward to “native” sounds!
Good god I have been a long time apple fan, but I have truly started to get frustrated with them myself. I have various Sonos smart speakers and I can play any radio station, can play from practically any music streaming service, including my favourite Spotify. I can use my choice of voice assistants. My choice is Alexa, and here is the killer..... I can use Apple airplay 2 for all the content from my iPhone, and stream Apple Music if I ever wished to. And before anyone starts about sound quality, they are absolutely superb. Apple get a Grip, I wouldn’t touch your HomePod as it is in a million years!!
Apple pushing back even more software releases and features at the last minute. What is going on over there?
Directionless leadership whose sole focus is on profit margins and not really capable of leading teams to get their work done in good manner.
Likely, also seeing cuts to staffing of many teams due to maximization of profit in part due to a downturn in the volume of sales declines that Apple has seen over the last year.
Lower priority items, especially ones with no direct revenue will likely slow down in favour of the "quick buck" products.
adding ambient sounds doesn't really sell devices. it's a great value added featureset, but its not likely that HomePod sales (especially at it's price point) is going ot be driven by this feature addition. Hence, it's priority is lowered.
