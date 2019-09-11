Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Seeds Third Public Betas of iPadOS and iOS 13.1
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 13.1 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas.
iOS 13.1 includes multiple features that were announced at WWDC but were ultimately removed from iOS 13 over the beta testing period. Shortcuts Automations, for example, is back in iOS 13.1.
Shortcuts Automations allows Shortcuts users to create personal and home automations from the Shortcuts app to have actions performed automatically when specific conditions occur. Share ETA, a major maps feature, is also available in iOS 13.1. With Share ETA, you can share your estimated time of arrival to a location with a friend or family member.
Other new features include new icons on the volume indicator when headphones or speakers are connected (with icons for AirPods, Beats headphones, and HomePod), more detailed HomeKit icons in the Home app, and updates to Dynamic Wallpapers.
Mouse support, an accessibility option in iOS 13, has been improved in iOS 13.1 allowing a long press or 3D Touch to be mapped to the right click function of the mouse. Reading goals now include PDFs, Nike+ is now just Nike, and iOS 13.1 supports HEVC video encoding with alpha channels.
There are some other smaller changes in iOS 13.1, which we outlined in our iOS 13.1 tidbits article.
Apple plans to release iOS 13 to the public on Thursday, September 19, and iOS 13.1 will follow on Monday, September 30.
I don't have a dev account, just a beta tester.Don't need a dev account. I don't have one as well. Running the GM currently.
https://www.reddit.com/r/iOSBeta/comments/d2dmpl/news_ios_13_gm_released/
Where's the 13.0 GMIt's on the dev site
But if you check reddit there are links for the download for your device along with instructions on how to install.
Only for iOS, not iPadOS....
He/she did not specify....
Don't need a dev account. I don't have one as well. Running the GM currently.
https://www.reddit.com/r/iOSBeta/comments/d2dmpl/news_ios_13_gm_released/
