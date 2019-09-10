Apple Offering Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone to undergo the pre-approval process to get pre-approved until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, September 12.
Pre-approval allows iPhone Upgrade Program members to purchase their new iPhones right away when pre-orders become available.
Customers who are part of the iPhone Upgrade Program (or want to be) can select their preferred iPhone, confirm their carrier, and get approved for a loan ahead of time, completing the purchase when pre-orders kick off.
Apple has started sending out emails to existing iPhone Upgrade Program members letting them know about the availability of pre-orders.
Apple also has an option when purchasing to use the Apple Card for financing to get three percent cash back on payments. Customers who plan to use an Apple Card won't get special financing options, but can also take advantage of the pre-order process.
The iPhone Payments financing option does not include AppleCare+, while the iPhone Upgrade Program does. Three percent cash back is available for iPhone Upgrade Program members who opt to use Apple Card for payments too.