Samsung Cancels Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders in the U.S., Offers $250 Credit as Compensation

Thursday September 5, 2019 10:17 am PDT by Juli Clover
Ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Fold launch, Samsung canceled pre-orders for customers who had previously signed on to purchase the device earlier this year.

Samsung this morning sent out emails to pre-order customers letting them know that their existing pre-orders, many of which were placed back in April, have been canceled. Samsung cites a rethinking of the customer experience as the reason why pre-orders were canceled.

Ensuring that you have the best possible experience with this revolutionary new technology is our top priority. We are taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience - from purchase to unboxing, to post-purchase service - so in the meantime, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel your existing pre-order. While not an easy decision to make, we believe this is the right thing to do.
Customers who had pre-orders will need to place orders once again when the Galaxy Fold launches in the United States later in September. Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Fold in South Korea on Friday, September 6, but the U.S. rollout is being delayed.

Part of the new ordering process will include Samsung's "Galaxy Fold Premier Service," which offers customers "direct access" to Samsung experts and an optional one-on-one onboarding session that walks users through the Galaxy Fold features.


Pre-order customers who had their orders canceled are receiving a $250 Samsung credit that's redeemable for anything on the Samsung.com website.

Samsung initially delayed the Galaxy Fold after multiple reviewers ran into issues with the device. Some experienced screen failures, while others mistakenly removed a protective screen component that wasn't meant to be removed.

Samsung reengineered the Galaxy Fold to address the problems and improve durability. The top protective layer of the display was extended beyond the bezel so that it looks integrated and not like a screen protector to be removed.


The top and bottom hinge areas were strengthened with protection caps to prevent dust from getting under the display, additional metal layers under the display were included for reinforcement, and the space between the hinge and the body was reduced.

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung's first smartphone with a foldable display, able to convert from a 4.6-inch smartphone when folded to a 7.3-inch phablet when opened up. It features a 7-nanometer processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, six cameras, and an operating system designed for the folding mechanism.

The Galaxy Fold is priced starting at $1,980, and its new September launch date will put it in competition with Apple's 2019 flagship devices, which will be unveiled at a September 10 event next week.

Avatar
Loyalty4Life
45 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Epic failure.
Rating: 12 Votes
benshive
benshive
42 minutes ago at 10:21 am
That's actually really cool of Samsung. I'd say a free $250 for their store is more than enough of a sorry for the troubled launch.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
30 minutes ago at 10:33 am
so the 50 pre-orders they had got cancelled
Rating: 6 Votes
GadgetBen
GadgetBen
41 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Then customers find out the price of Fold is $250 more...
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
NickName99
40 minutes ago at 10:23 am
A super thick Android phone, and a tiny Android tablet, in one! For only a couple thousand bucks. Better get on that reservation list ASAP
Rating: 4 Votes
Moonlight
Moonlight
42 minutes ago at 10:22 am
So we are going to cancel your preorder so you can then preorder. But this preorder comes with "services" so we can charge you even more. But here is $250 so you can give us the $250 back plus more.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
and 1989 others
40 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Look on the bright side, nothing set on fire during this debacle.
Rating: 3 Votes
edhudley
edhudley
41 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Is there a real “need” for a foldable phone or just “cool” to say you have one?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
NickName99
20 minutes ago at 10:44 am

Glad to see manufacturers exploring this space. There's certainly a market for a device that combines a larger display with smaller in-pocket footprint.

It'll take some iterations to get the kinks out of the technology though.


The problem is that it ends up being much thicker than a typical phone, and much smaller than a typical tablet - a half inch smaller than even the iPad mini. It’s the worst of both worlds.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
icanhazapple
44 minutes ago at 10:20 am
So people who pre-ordered it have the ability to get it for $250 off if they chose to re-order it and use the credit they received from their intial pre-order? Not a bad deal.
Rating: 2 Votes

