Samsung's Galaxy Fold to Launch in September Following Design Revisions
The new version of the Galaxy Fold features several design and construction improvements. The top layer, which was mistakenly peeled off by some reviewers, has been tweaked to make it clear that it's part of the display, while additional reinforcements have been added to better protect the display from external particles.
The full changes Samsung made to the Galaxy Fold are listed below:
The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.The company says it has also been working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, optimizing more apps and services for the foldable interface.
Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:
The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
- Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.
- The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.
Samsung initially planned to launch the Galaxy Fold this spring, but ended up delaying the launch after several reviewers experienced broken Galaxy Fold devices after just a few days.
Some of the reviewers mistakenly pulled off the top layer of the display as it looked like a plastic screen protector, which led to display damage. Other reviewers had screen failures, while still others saw display damage due to small particles of dust getting in between the layers of the display.
Based on the changes Samsung made to the Galaxy Fold, it sounds like each of the individual issues has been addressed, and hopefully launch versions of the Galaxy Fold will hold up better than the initial review units.
Samsung says that the Galaxy Fold will be made available to consumers starting in September in select markets, with specific launch details to be shared as a launch approaches.
Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which will be one of the first foldable smartphones on the market, will cost $1,980 when it becomes available for purchase.
