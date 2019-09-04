Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
New Apple TV With A12 Chip and 'One More Thing' Teased Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event
Today, the Twitter account @never_released, which has a long history of sharing codenames and other info about upcoming Apple hardware, claimed that an Apple TV refresh is incoming. No timeframe was provided, but the tweet says the new model has an Apple TV11,1 identifier and a codename of J305.
AppleTV11,1 is J305AP. https://t.co/jjCkhADmJh— Longhorn (@never_released) September 4, 2019
MacRumors can confirm that both the AppleTV11,1 model identifier and the J305 codename appear within strings and plist files in an internal build of iOS 13 that was provided to us, but this does not guarantee an imminent release.
The tweet added that the new Apple TV will be powered by a faster A12 chip, which would certainly benefit the upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service. It is not entirely clear if this means an A12 or A12X chip, as the current Apple TV 4K has the same A10X Fusion chip as 2017 iPad Pro models.
Rumors aside, it would be reasonable to expect a new Apple TV next week, as the device has been updated once every two years for the past three generations: a revised third-generation Apple TV in March 2013, the fourth-generation Apple TV in September 2015, and the Apple TV 4K in September 2017.
As for other potential announcements, the Twitter account CoinX today teased followers with a "one more thing" tweet, the iconic phrase used by the late Steve Jobs when unveiling one last product or surprise at Apple events.
“but there’s one more thing” - Steve Jobs— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) September 4, 2019
CoinX has accurately leaked several details about upcoming Apple products, including the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR before anyone else, the removal of the headphone jack on 2018 iPad Pro models, and much more. CoinX is also the source of the rumored "Pro" moniker for this year's iPhones.
What could the "one more thing" be? Possibilities include Apple's rumored Tile competitor that MacRumors shared exclusive details about last week, or perhaps just maybe an early preview of the so-called Apple Glasses. We'll soon find out.
Apple's keynote kicks off Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
Steve Moser contributed to this report.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
the VIZIO TV remote I have totally sucks and it is tucked away in a box in favor of the Xfinity remote and AppleTV remote
[ Read All Comments ]