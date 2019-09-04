New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

New Apple TV With A12 Chip and 'One More Thing' Teased Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Wednesday September 4, 2019 8:08 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
We're just six days away from Apple's annual September event at Steve Jobs Theater, where the company is widely expected to unveil new iPhone and Apple Watch models. And now, there are hints of a new Apple TV and possibly more.


Today, the Twitter account @never_released, which has a long history of sharing codenames and other info about upcoming Apple hardware, claimed that an Apple TV refresh is incoming. No timeframe was provided, but the tweet says the new model has an Apple TV11,1 identifier and a codename of J305.


MacRumors can confirm that both the AppleTV11,1 model identifier and the J305 codename appear within strings and plist files in an internal build of iOS 13 that was provided to us, but this does not guarantee an imminent release.


The tweet added that the new Apple TV will be powered by a faster A12 chip, which would certainly benefit the upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service. It is not entirely clear if this means an A12 or A12X chip, as the current Apple TV 4K has the same A10X Fusion chip as 2017 iPad Pro models.

Rumors aside, it would be reasonable to expect a new Apple TV next week, as the device has been updated once every two years for the past three generations: a revised third-generation Apple TV in March 2013, the fourth-generation Apple TV in September 2015, and the Apple TV 4K in September 2017.

As for other potential announcements, the Twitter account CoinX today teased followers with a "one more thing" tweet, the iconic phrase used by the late Steve Jobs when unveiling one last product or surprise at Apple events.


CoinX has accurately leaked several details about upcoming Apple products, including the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR before anyone else, the removal of the headphone jack on 2018 iPad Pro models, and much more. CoinX is also the source of the rumored "Pro" moniker for this year's iPhones.

What could the "one more thing" be? Possibilities include Apple's rumored Tile competitor that MacRumors shared exclusive details about last week, or perhaps just maybe an early preview of the so-called Apple Glasses. We'll soon find out.

Apple's keynote kicks off Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Steve Moser contributed to this report.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 12, tvOS 13
Tags: CoinX, Longhorn, Apple TV Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
[ 84 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
JPSaltzman
1 hour ago at 08:11 am
Hopefully NOT with THAT remote!
Rating: 21 Votes
Avatar
Spanky Deluxe
1 hour ago at 08:18 am
The AppleTV is really a fantastic product, however, it *really* needs to be cheaper. Much *much* cheaper. The 4K AppleTV should be no more than £99.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
errol
1 hour ago at 08:15 am
Hopefully we get pass-through audio!!!
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
waquzy
53 minutes ago at 08:25 am
"but there's one more thing" - 16" MacBook Pro
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
M.PaulCezanne
1 hour ago at 08:12 am
Been stalling on grabbing a new ATV in case of this. Really hope this one's true.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
anyjungleinguy
1 hour ago at 08:11 am
Hope that new Apple TV has HDMI 2.1.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
smithrh
1 hour ago at 08:14 am
Would like to see pass-through HDMI but not holding my breath.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
markfc
1 hour ago at 08:18 am
New AppleTV remote comes with the rumoured tile tracker
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
newdeal
1 hour ago at 08:14 am
those suggestions aren't one more thing worthy. Its going to be a laptop running a custom apple arm cpu
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BJMRamage
36 minutes ago at 08:42 am
I guess I am in the minority that actually LIKES that remote.

the VIZIO TV remote I have totally sucks and it is tucked away in a box in favor of the Xfinity remote and AppleTV remote
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]