USB4 Specification Merges Thunderbolt 3 and USB With Transfer Speeds up to 40Gb/s
USB4 is a major update that "complements and builds upon" the current USB 3.2 2x2 (USB-C) and USB 2.0 architectures. According to the USB-IF, the USB4 architecture is based on Thunderbolt, doubling the maximum bandwidth of USB and allowing for multiple simultaneous data and display protocols.
The USB-IF outlined key specifications of the USB4 architecture, such as 40Gb/s speeds (twice the current 20Gb/s maximum) and backwards compatibility with USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 3.
- Two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C cables and up to 40Gbps operation over 40Gbps certified cables
- Multiple data and display protocols that efficiently share the maximum aggregate bandwidth
- Backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3
Apple's newest Macs offer support for USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, which means most Mac users are already experiencing USB4 speeds when using Thunderbolt 3 cables and devices, but USB4 will make Thunderbolt-style speeds the new default and it will lower the cost of devices that use these faster transfer speeds.
USB Power Delivery will be required in devices built for USB4, which also means we can expect to see higher-powered chargers with multiple USB4 ports.
Though the USB4 specification is complete, it will still be some time before we can expect to see devices that take advantage of USB4. It typically takes at least a year for new products to come out following the finalization of a new specification, so it will be late 2020 or beyond before we begin seeing USB4 devices.
Now lets get USB-C on an iPhone.
/kidding
One cable to rule them all.
Now lets get USB-C on an iPhone.
Don't get me wrong, I like USB-C, but it is not the panacea everyone makes it out to be. There is not "one cable." There are a large number of different USB-C cables, all with different specs, speeds, etc.
Inexpensive USB-C charging cables are limited to USB2 speeds and most of them are limited to 30W of power. There are 60W and higher cables, but in 6ft lengths there are not as many options and it's far from easy to figure out what you're going to get. Some suppliers write the limits in terms of watts, some in terms of volts and amps. Most laymen have trouble figuring it all out.
And then there are the chargers... 18W, 30W, 60W, 90W, 100W, 5V, 12V, 18V, 2A, 3A. Chargers with two ports get even more confusing. While it's relatively easy math, I don't think having people doing Ohm's Law calculations in their heads when buying chargers in cables is user-friendly.
But I mentioned basic charging cables are super slow for data. If you want to use a USB-C cable for data, then it's even more confusing. Speeds vary depending on cable length and spec variant compatibility - a USB-C Gen 1 vs USB-C Gen 2 vs Thunderbolt 3; 1.5ft vs 3ft vs 6ft. Each combination will have a different max speed. It's all very difficult for most folks to keep straight.
Basically, USB is still a spaghetti of specs and limits, and this is just adding yet another layer. Just because the physical plug of Type C is nice, does not mean all the other USB problems are solved.
Planning on upgrading the iMac 5K with a Thunderbolt 3 DAS and 10 gb ethernet on top of the eGPU on one of the ports.
