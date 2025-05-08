Apple's Foldable iPhone Display Tech May Set New Industry Standard

by

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will feature a new type of display panel developed by Samsung that has never been used in a foldable product, claims a source with links to Apple's supply chain.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
According to the account yeux1122 on the Korean Naver blog, the foldable iPhone will use a custom display process for which Apple will hold branding trademark rights, and that meets Apple's stringent requirements for thinness, power efficiency, and brightness levels.

The report suggests Samsung has achieved a breakthrough in thinness by integrating the touch sensor directly into the display panel, reducing overall thickness by approximately 19% compared to current Galaxy Z Fold components. The engineering advancement is said to result in both a lighter build and more rigid display structure.

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the book-style "iPhone Fold" will have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and a high-density battery. He expects the device to be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded.

Samsung uses a separate touch layer placed on top of the OLED in its current foldables, typically implemented using on-cell touch technology, rather than true in-cell integration. With on-cell touch for recent Samsung Galaxy Fold models, touch electrodes are deposited on the top layer of the OLED panel (under the cover film).

The new display panel for Apple reportedly goes further and uses in-cell touch, which is Apple's standard for its iPhones. Here, the touch layer is integrated within the display's TFT layer, and offers lower thickness, faster response, and no lamination gap. In-cell touch is much harder to achieve on a foldable OLED due to the mechanical stress and durability concerns at the hinge.

The display is being described as a "bar-type" design, suggesting that when unfolded, the screen will appear virtually identical to a standard iPhone, with no visible crease or hinge gap that typically characterizes foldable devices. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said the foldable iPhone will have a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded.

Interestingly, the report claims that Samsung's recent push to dramatically reduce thickness in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have been a strategic move to satisfy Apple's manufacturing requirements as a display supplier.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be significantly thinner than its predecessors. Reports suggest a folded thickness of approximately 9.5mm (including the camera bump) and an unfolded thickness of about 4.5mm. If accurate, this would be a notable reduction from the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 12.2mm when folded and 5.6mm when unfolded. It would also make the Z Fold 7 one of the slimmest foldable smartphones available, rivaling even the Oppo Find N5 – the world's thinnest smartphone – which boasts an unfolded thickness of 4.2mm.

Beyond the structural improvements, the new display technology being developed for Apple reportedly delivers significant enhancements in color reproduction and brightness performance, with gains in both peak and typical brightness levels.

Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone next year, according to several reporters and analysts who cover the company, and it could have a premium price tag of over $2,000.

Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Naver

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full iOS 18.5 Release Notes

Tuesday May 6, 2025 2:17 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.5 to developers and public beta testers, giving us a look at the final version of the update that will be provided to the public next week. With the release candidate, Apple provided release notes, so we have a more complete look at the new features that are included in the update, including those that weren't found during the beta...
Read Full Article59 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.5 Coming Soon, Here is What's New

Monday May 5, 2025 8:19 am PDT by
In its press release for the new Pride Band today, Apple said that iOS 18.5 is "upcoming," following more than a month of beta testing. We expect the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate to be released this week, and this should be the final beta version, barring any last-minute bugs or changes. The software update should then be released to the general public next week. iOS 18.5 is a relatively...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17: What's New With the Cameras

Friday May 2, 2025 3:52 pm PDT by
We've still got months to go before the new iPhone 17 models come out, but a combination of dummy models and leaks have given us some insight into what we can expect in terms of camera changes. Apple is adding new camera features, and changing the design of the camera bump for some models. You might be skeptical of dummy models, but over the years, they've proven to be a highly accurate...
Read Full Article86 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Said to Have Two Key Advantages

Monday May 5, 2025 6:41 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone next year, according to several reporters and analysts who cover the company. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone will offer two key advantages over other foldable smartphones. First, he said the foldable iPhone will have a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded. This means the device's...
Read Full Article176 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

20th-Anniversary iPhone Will Reportedly Feature an All-Screen Design

Saturday May 3, 2025 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive long dreamed of an iPhone with a truly all-screen design, and his wish might finally become reality in a few more years. The Information today cited multiple sources who said that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. The device's front camera and Face ID system would both be placed under the screen....
Read Full Article83 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday April 29, 2025 1:30 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
Apple Watch 2025 Pride Feature

Apple Announces 2025 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

Monday May 5, 2025 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad. Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world. The new Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm,...
Read Full Article234 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 17 Air Expected to Have Battery Case Due to 'Worse' Battery Life

Saturday May 3, 2025 8:24 am PDT by
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air model will have "worse" battery life compared to previous iPhone models, according to a paywalled The Information report. In internal testing, Apple determined that the percentage of users who will be able to use the iPhone 17 Air for a full day without needing to recharge the device throughout the day will be between 60% and 70%, according to the report. For...
Read Full Article161 comments

Top Rated Comments

TheOldChevy Avatar
TheOldChevy
44 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Wait and see. It may be a real game changer.... or it may never exist.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sippincider Avatar
Sippincider
29 minutes ago at 03:47 am
If Apple and Samsung can pull it off, great! Just two caveats:

1. It needs to be crease FREE. “Almost can’t see it” is the stuff of sketchy auto body shops. And:

2. This new display needs to work. Folks will have little humor in being $2000+ beta testers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisIsMike Avatar
ThisIsMike
32 minutes ago at 03:44 am
Honest question: Can someone explain why this gets Trademarked to Apple and not Samsung?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
24 minutes ago at 03:51 am
I’n really interested to see what the final product looks like. I just hope they don’t price it too high.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Achillias Avatar
Achillias
20 minutes ago at 03:55 am
With five years of experience using various foldable phones under my belt, I believe their widespread adoption is inevitable, particularly with Apple's impending entry into the market. I anticipate the familiar narrative of initial skepticism followed by enthusiastic demand once the announcement is made. It's a pattern we see repeatedly. As for me, I'm sold on foldables and won't be returning to a conventional smartphone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments