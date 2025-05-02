iPhone 17: What's New With the Cameras

by

We've still got months to go before the new iPhone 17 models come out, but a combination of dummy models and leaks have given us some insight into what we can expect in terms of camera changes.

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop
Apple is adding new camera features, and changing the design of the camera bump for some models. You might be skeptical of dummy models, but over the years, they've proven to be a highly accurate reflection of Apple's design changes. It's case makers who suss out the info used for these dummy models, because there's big money in being the first to market with a case for a new device.

We've rounded up everything that we've heard so far about Apple's upcoming camera tweaks.

All iPhones

All four of the iPhones coming in 2025 are expected to have an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, which marks a major improvement over the current 12-megapixel front camera.

You'll be able to crop in further on selfies without a loss of quality with that size increase, plus we can also expect better low light performance and more detail in images.

iPhone 17 Pro

For the first time, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a trio of 48-megapixel lenses, with a 48-megapixel Fusion lens, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, and a new 48-megapixel Tetraprism Telephoto lens. The new Ultra Wide lens was introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, and the upgraded Telephoto lens will be 2025's standout camera feature.

With 48 megapixels, it will be possible to crop in further on Telephoto images without losing detail, for even closer shots.

iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature 1
Apple plans to focus camera marketing on video this year, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models could support 8K video recording, up from 4K in the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models. There might also be support for dual video recording, which would let users record video with both the front and rear cameras at the same time for sharing on social media.

There have been rumors suggesting the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models might have a mechanical aperture that will let users adjust the amount of light reaching the lens. Apple has only used fixed apertures to date, but a variable aperture would allow for more customizable images with a shallower depth-of-field.

Along with all of these camera improvements, it looks like there's going to be a major camera redesign. Instead of a square camera bump, Apple's going to turn it into a rectangle. There will be a horizontal camera bar across the back of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, and it'll house the cameras.

The lenses are still going to be in the same general orientation, apparently, with a triangular setup that packs them close together. The flash, microphone, and the LiDAR sensor will be moved further to the right at the other end of the rectangle. It's not clear why Apple is making this design change.

iPhone 17 Air

Because of interior space constraints, the iPhone 17 Air will have just one 48-megapixel Fusion camera. It won't have the room for an Ultra Wide lens or a Telephoto lens, because Apple is making the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ super thin. Rumors suggest it'll be just 5.5mm thick.

iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature
The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ is getting the same horizontal rear camera bar as the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, but it won't be as tall since it only needs to accommodate one lens. The camera lens will be on the left, and the flash and microphone will be on the right.

With just one camera, the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ won't be able to capture spatial video or spatial photos, unless Apple has a new method for using a single-lens camera to capture that kind of footage.

iPhone 17

Aside from that 24-megapixel front-facing camera improvement, we haven't heard anything about the ‌iPhone 17‌. The ‌iPhone 17‌'s rear camera seems to look the same as the iPhone 16's rear camera, with two lenses in a vertical arrangement at the left side of the device.

iphone 16 teal
It doesn't look like the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ will get the same horizontal camera bar that Apple is introducing for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ models.

We also haven't heard anything about sensor improvements, but that doesn't mean it's not a possibility. The ‌iPhone 17‌ is expected to continue to feature a 48-megapixel Fusion lens and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide lens.

Read More

For more on all of the features that are coming to the 2025 iPhone lineup, we have dedicated iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro roundups.

Popular Stories

iphone 17 air iphone 16 pro

iPhone 17 Air USB-C Port May Have This Unusual Design Quirk

Wednesday April 30, 2025 3:59 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch a dramatically thinner iPhone this September, and if recent leaks are anything to go by, the so-called iPhone 17 Air could boast one of the most radical design shifts in recent years. iPhone 17 Air dummy model alongside iPhone 16 Pro (credit: AppleTrack) At just 5.5mm thick (excluding a slightly raised camera bump), the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air is expected to become ...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 16 display

iPhone 17's Scratch Resistant Anti-Reflective Display Coating Canceled

Monday April 28, 2025 12:48 pm PDT by
Apple may have canceled the super scratch resistant anti-reflective display coating that it planned to use for the iPhone 17 Pro models, according to a source with reliable information that spoke to MacRumors. Last spring, Weibo leaker Instant Digital suggested Apple was working on a new anti-reflective display layer that was more scratch resistant than the Ceramic Shield. We haven't heard...
Read Full Article115 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday April 29, 2025 1:30 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Reaches Key Milestone Ahead of Mass Production

Monday April 28, 2025 8:44 am PDT by
Apple has completed Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) for at least one iPhone 17 model, according to a paywalled preview of an upcoming DigiTimes report. iPhone 17 Air mockup based on rumored design The EVT stage involves Apple testing iPhone 17 prototypes to ensure the hardware works as expected. There are still DVT (Design Validation Test) and PVT (Production Validation Test) stages to...
Read Full Article28 comments
apple watch ultra yellow

What's Next for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3

Friday April 25, 2025 2:44 pm PDT by
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, which launched on April 24, 2015. Yesterday, we recapped features rumored for the Apple Watch Series 11, but since 2015, the Apple Watch has also branched out into the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch SE, so we thought we'd take a look at what's next for those product lines, too. 2025 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple didn't update the...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Feature

All iPhone 17 Models Again Rumored to Feature 12GB of RAM

Tuesday April 29, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
All upcoming iPhone 17 models will come equipped with 12GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, according to the Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station. The claim from the Chinese leaker, who has sources within Apple's supply chain, comes a few days after industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all be equipped with 12GB of RAM. ...
Read Full Article87 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Epic Games Wins Major Victory as Apple is Ordered to Comply With App Store Anti-Steering Injunction [Updated]

Wednesday April 30, 2025 4:01 pm PDT by
In a victory for Epic Games, Apple was today found to be in violation of a 2021 injunction that required it to allow developers to direct customers to third-party purchase options on the web using in-app links. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who has been handling the Apple vs. Epic Games dispute for the last five years, said that Apple is in "willful violation" of the injunction she issued to ...
Read Full Article253 comments
General Spotify Feature

Spotify Submits iOS App Update With Out-of-App Purchase Options

Thursday May 1, 2025 3:37 pm PDT by
Spotify today submitted an app update to Apple that will include information on Spotify plan costs and options to subscribe through weblinks without using the in-app purchase system. Spotify will not need to pay a fee to Apple when customers subscribe to the service using alternate payment methods in the Spotify app. In a blog post announcing the changes, Spotify said that yesterday's ruling ...
Read Full Article278 comments