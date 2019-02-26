New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

USB-IF Confusingly Merges USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 Under New USB 3.2 Branding

Tuesday February 26, 2019 12:07 pm PST by Juli Clover
The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), this week announced a rebranding of the USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 specifications, under the USB 3.2 specification. As outlined by Tom's Hardware, USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 will now be considered previous generations of the USB 3.2 specification.

Going forward, USB 3.1 Gen 1 (transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s), which used to be USB 3.0 prior to a separate rebranding, will be called USB 3.2 Gen 1, while USB 3.1 Gen 2 (transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s) will now be known as USB 3.2 Gen 2.


What used to be considered USB 3.2 will now be USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 because if offers twice the throughput speeds of USB 3.1 Gen 2, now USB 3.2 Gen 2. If that sounds confusing to you, you're not alone. Tom's Hardware made this handy chart that shows the new branding scheme compared to the older branding.


If the swap between USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2 to USB 3.2 wasn't confusing enough, each of these specifications also has a marketing term. The new USB 3.2 Gen 1 with transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s is SuperSpeed USB, while USB 3.2 Gen 2 with transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s is known as SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps. The USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 specification with transfer speeds up to 20Gb/s is known as SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps.

Introduced in 2017, USB 3.2 (now USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) uses two 10Gb/s channels for a total data transfer rate of 20Gb/s, a feature limited to USB-C cables because USB-C cables support multi-lane operations.

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 devices aren't out in the wild yet, and it's not yet clear when the first ones will arrive. Apple is often an early adopter of new USB technology and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 could potentially be supported by the next-generation Macs.

[ 167 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
cocky jeremy
1 day ago at 12:11 pm

Can’t wait for USB 4.0 to see what new messes they come up with.

USB 4.0 is USB 3.1 Gen 5 and USB 3.0 Gen 8, as well as USB 2 Gen 45. Don't confuse this was USB 4.0 Gen .5 which is also USB 3.7 Gen 1.5
Rating: 94 Votes
Avatar
daverso
1 day ago at 12:09 pm
This is insane.
Rating: 47 Votes
Avatar
Andres Cantu
1 day ago at 12:09 pm
Can’t wait for USB 4.0 to see what new messes they come up with.
Rating: 39 Votes
Avatar
Janichsan
1 day ago at 12:14 pm
What the hell, USB IF…? Are you drunk?

So funny they call it "SuperSpeed".
It will probably be considered very slow 10 years from now. What will they come up with then? "HyperSpeed"?

"Ludicrous Speed".
Rating: 36 Votes
Avatar
ToomeyND
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
I suppose it's a start that they recognized the old branding was terrible.... Too bad it appears they picked the same team to fix it.
Rating: 34 Votes
Avatar
Gashole
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
wtf
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Mark0
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
I don't think I've seen anything quite so daft!
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Michael Scrip
1 day ago at 12:10 pm
And the Facepalm award goes too... :P
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
1 day ago at 12:43 pm
This crap right here is why I am in no rush for Apple to ditch lightning. It’s bad enough you have no idea whether a given USB-C cable will handle TB 3 or will charge at 85W (or one or the other or neither). Now you are going to have a buttload of other variations to worry about. Good luck.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
ir_fuel
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
So funny they call it "SuperSpeed".
It will probably be considered very slow 10 years from now. What will they come up with then? "HyperSpeed"?
Rating: 10 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]