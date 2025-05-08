Apple Working on Chips for New Macs and AI Servers

Apple's chip team is working on new processors for more powerful Macs and future artificial intelligence features that will power Apple Intelligence, reports Bloomberg.



Chips codenamed "Komodo" will likely be M6 chips that will follow this year's M5 chips, while chips codenamed "Borneo" will be Apple's future M7 processors. Another more advanced Mac chip that will debut in the future is codenamed "Sotra."

Apple is designing chips that will be used for AI servers as well, and they are Apple's first processors made specifically for that purpose. The server chips will process ‌Apple Intelligence‌ requests and will be used in Apple servers, serving the same purpose as the high-end Mac chips that Apple uses for servers now now.

The server chips that Apple is working on are part of its "Baltra" project, and the chips are expected to be finished by 2027. Apple is working on multiple types of chips, including those with double, quadruple, and eight times the number of CPUs and GPUs as the current M3 Ultra.

Apple is also developing specialized chips that will be used in future smart glasses that will rival the Meta Ray-Bans, as well as chips for AirPods and Apple Watch models equipped with cameras. Those products could launch as soon as 2027.