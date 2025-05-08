Apple Working on Chips for New Macs and AI Servers
Apple's chip team is working on new processors for more powerful Macs and future artificial intelligence features that will power Apple Intelligence, reports Bloomberg.
Chips codenamed "Komodo" will likely be M6 chips that will follow this year's M5 chips, while chips codenamed "Borneo" will be Apple's future M7 processors. Another more advanced Mac chip that will debut in the future is codenamed "Sotra."
Apple is designing chips that will be used for AI servers as well, and they are Apple's first processors made specifically for that purpose. The server chips will process Apple Intelligence requests and will be used in Apple servers, serving the same purpose as the high-end Mac chips that Apple uses for servers now now.
The server chips that Apple is working on are part of its "Baltra" project, and the chips are expected to be finished by 2027. Apple is working on multiple types of chips, including those with double, quadruple, and eight times the number of CPUs and GPUs as the current M3 Ultra.
Apple is also developing specialized chips that will be used in future smart glasses that will rival the Meta Ray-Bans, as well as chips for AirPods and Apple Watch models equipped with cameras. Those products could launch as soon as 2027.
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.5 to developers and public beta testers, giving us a look at the final version of the update that will be provided to the public next week.
With the release candidate, Apple provided release notes, so we have a more complete look at the new features that are included in the update, including those that weren't found during the beta...
We've still got months to go before the new iPhone 17 models come out, but a combination of dummy models and leaks have given us some insight into what we can expect in terms of camera changes.
Apple is adding new camera features, and changing the design of the camera bump for some models. You might be skeptical of dummy models, but over the years, they've proven to be a highly accurate...
In its press release for the new Pride Band today, Apple said that iOS 18.5 is "upcoming," following more than a month of beta testing.
We expect the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate to be released this week, and this should be the final beta version, barring any last-minute bugs or changes. The software update should then be released to the general public next week.
iOS 18.5 is a relatively...
Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone next year, according to several reporters and analysts who cover the company.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone will offer two key advantages over other foldable smartphones.
First, he said the foldable iPhone will have a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded. This means the device's...
If you owned a Siri-compatible device and had an accidental Siri activation between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024, you could be eligible for a payment from Apple as part of a class action lawsuit settlement.
Apple in January agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit involving Siri spying accusations, and a website to distribute the funds has now been set up and...
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive long dreamed of an iPhone with a truly all-screen design, and his wish might finally become reality in a few more years.
The Information today cited multiple sources who said that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. The device's front camera and Face ID system would both be placed under the screen....
Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.
Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world.
The new Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm,...