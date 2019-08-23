Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
ZENS Unveils AirPower-Like Wireless Charger With 16 Coils to Charge Two Devices Anywhere on Mat
The ZENS Liberty will be able to charge any Qi-enabled devices, with the 16 coils providing a total output of 30W, while a built-in 2.4A USB port will be able to charge an additional device. Designed with high-grade aluminum, the mat will be powered by a 45W power adapter that connects via USB-C.
Other wireless charging mats released to date have fewer coils, resulting in devices needing to be placed in specific spots on the mat to charge.
This is the closest alternative we have ever seen to Apple's canceled AirPower mat, which would have been able to charge three devices placed anywhere on the mat, including an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Of course, the ZENS mat will not have the same level of software integration with Apple devices.
Apple canceled the AirPower in March, noting that "after much effort," the mat failed to achieve its "high standards." An earlier report from Sonny Dickson claimed the AirPower would have been equipped with 21 to 24 coils, but he claimed the mat suffered from overheating and interference issues.
ZENS says the mat will be available in November for $139.99, with a limited edition version with see-through glass set to be offered for $179.99.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
So if these guys can do it, why couldn't Apple? What's different here?Apple intended to use 32 coils and charge 3 devices.
Plus, nobody knows if this charger will have any heat issues. It's still early.
So if these guys can do it, why couldn't Apple? What's different here?Maybe different standards of acceptable quality? Maybe 2 vs 3 devices was the breaking point.
So if these guys can do it, why couldn't Apple? What's different here?
I think apple wanted to charge 3 devices. iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods
[ Read All Comments ]