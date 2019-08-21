Apple Card Just Got an Official Twitter Account

The official account, which goes by the handle @AppleCard, has so far only posted one tweet that links to the company's Apple Card webpage.
It's not yet clear what purpose the account will serve beyond promoting the card and future offers on social media, but Apple is advising customers seeking support-related Apple Card questions to contact @AppleSupport.
Apple yesterday announced that customers will receive three percent Daily Cash when they use the Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats purchases. Apple says additional merchants and apps will begin to offer three percent Daily Cash in the coming months.
Apple offers a cash back rewards system for the Apple Card, providing Daily Cash up to 3 percent. You get 1 percent cash back for all of your purchases. On purchases made with Apple Pay, you get 2 percent cash back, and for purchases made from the Apple Store (physical or online) you'll get three percent back. This also includes purchases made from the App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple services.
To get an Apple Card, you need to be 18 years or older and be a U.S. citizen or a lawful U.S. resident with a U.S. residential address (no P.O. Box). An iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later is required to use the Apple Card, and it will not be available if you do not have an iPhone. Two-factor authentication must be turned on, and you must be signed in to iCloud on your iPhone with your Apple ID.
Check out our dedicated Apple Card guide for the full lowdown on Apple's new credit card.