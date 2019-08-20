New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple TV+ May Support Downloads for Offline Viewing, Limit Simultaneous Streams

Tuesday August 20, 2019 1:52 pm PDT by Steve Moser
Amid word that Apple TV+ could launch in November priced at $9.99/month, MacRumors has discovered additional tidbits within recent betas of macOS Catalina that offer further insight into how the service will work.


According to code strings found in macOS Catalina, Apple will apparently allow videos to be downloaded for offline viewing, but with limitations on the total number of downloads, downloads per show or movie, or the total number of times a show or movie can be downloaded. For example, if a user tries to download the same video on multiple devices, the Apple TV app will inform them that "To download this episode of 'The Morning Show', delete it from another device and try again," for example.

If the user reaches the total download limit they will see a message that says "You have reached your limit of [preset number of] downloads." If the user downloads the same video too many times they will see a message like "Download Limit reached for 'The Morning Show' Season 1 Episode 1."

It appears that simultaneous streams will also be limited on Apple TV+ as with most streaming services, including Apple Music. If a user tries streaming on more than the allowed number of devices, they will be informed something along the lines of "To stream this movie, stop watching 'The Elephant Queen' on another device."

The different limits on downloading and streaming content could be based on the type of Apple TV+ subscription, family sharing configuration, or registered devices.

Apple is reportedly spending up to $6 billion on original content for Apple TV+, which will enter a crowded streaming video market apparently just as Disney launches its own service priced at $6.99 per month or $12.99 per month in a bundle with ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu. Netflix and Amazon Prime are of course two of the other large players, and many other networks and media companies have already launched or will soon launch their own services.

Avatar
now i see it
47 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
this all sounds like lots of fun and a stress free experience
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
51 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Netflix should start worrying.

Apple, Disney and others are coming.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
garylapointe
51 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
If Disney is $6.99, I think AppleTV+ is going to need to be much lower than $9.99 to compete (even Netflix starts at a lower price point). But I'm thinking for $9.99 Apple is going to have something else up their sleeves to go with this service (something BIG).

I know they might be different markets, but Disney will cover a large part of the market that Apple is looking for. Especially with people checking it out at launch. I know the selection at Disney will have a lot that I want to see (plus some that I might want to see), while (so far) Apple has a bunch of untried content and I'm not certain of any of it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
FourDegrees
14 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
The market for streaming services is getting fragmented. It's going to be costly to put those fragments together.
Rating: 1 Votes
MarkNY
MarkNY
25 minutes ago at 02:21 pm

Netflix should start worrying.

Apple, Disney and others are coming.


Not only are they coming, but a lot of these streaming competitors own content they will be pulling from Netflix -- that's the bigger problem.
Rating: 1 Votes
Mabus51
Mabus51
39 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Another streaming service meh. What would get subscribers would be day & date Hollywood theatrical movies. I’d rather pay for that and watch in the comfort of my own home than deal with rude people at the theaters. Going to the theater just isn’t worth it anymore.
Rating: 1 Votes
SDJim
SDJim
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
It's interesting to me that this keeps being referred to as a "crowded marketplace" as if it isn't going to completely replace cable in a decade. I get that part of the benefit for telecom companies is regional monopoly, but people will still have preferences due to unique programming, and many people will be subscribed to multiples (I currently have Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime). The multiple subscriptions is no more annoying than surfing channels, honestly, and if service providers will get their heads out of their sand *cough* and sync with the Apple TV app, I would gladly continue to add more subscriptions for more content.
Rating: 1 Votes

