Apple Pay Now Available to Danske Bank Customers
Apple Pay is now available to all Danske Bank personal and business customers in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, with support for both Visa and Mastercard cards. To set up a card with Apple Pay, open the Wallet app on a compatible iPhone and tap the plus button in the top-right corner.
Once activated, Danske Bank cardholders can use their iPhone or Apple Watch to make purchases at stores that accept contactless payments, as well as on websites and in apps that accept Apple Pay.
Apple Pay launched in Denmark in October 2017, and with Danske Bank now on board, an additional 2.7 million customers now have access to the service in the Nordic region. Apple Pay will be available in more than 40 countries and territories by the end of 2019, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
(Thanks, Christian Schweizer and Poy!)