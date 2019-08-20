Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Arcade Games Leaked in Hands-On Video Ahead of Fall Launch
Last week, 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo managed to gain access to an internal early access program for Apple Arcade intended for Apple employees. This has led to many details about the service leaking out, including its likely price of $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial in the United States.
Now, 9to5Mac's Jeff Benjamin has shared a video in which he goes hands-on with six games coming to Apple Arcade, including Way of the Turtle, Down in Bermuda, Hot Lava, Kings of the Castle, Sneaky Sasquatch, and Frogger in Toy Town. Note that these are pre-release beta versions of the games.
