Apple Arcade Games Leaked in Hands-On Video Ahead of Fall Launch

Tuesday August 20, 2019 10:32 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple Arcade is set to launch this fall, providing iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users with access to a library of over 100 games on a subscription basis, with no ads or additional in-app purchases.


Last week, 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo managed to gain access to an internal early access program for Apple Arcade intended for Apple employees. This has led to many details about the service leaking out, including its likely price of $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial in the United States.

Now, 9to5Mac's Jeff Benjamin has shared a video in which he goes hands-on with six games coming to Apple Arcade, including Way of the Turtle, Down in Bermuda, Hot Lava, Kings of the Castle, Sneaky Sasquatch, and Frogger in Toy Town. Note that these are pre-release beta versions of the games.


More details and screenshots of each game can be found over at 9to5Mac. For more on Apple Arcade, read our guide.

