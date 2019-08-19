Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple to Charge $4.99 Per Month for Apple Arcade
The $4.99 price point is apparently listed in one of the APIs used in the App Store app. A promotional message says that Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month, with one-month free trial available.
Apple previously said that the monthly subscription price for Apple Arcade will provide access to all members of the family who participate in Family Sharing, which means that up to six people will be able to play games for the $4.99 fee.
$4.99 per month is very affordable for a subscription service that provides access to dozens of games. Apple has said there will be somewhere around 100 games available at launch, with no ads or additional in-app purchases.
Apple hasn't officially announced Apple Arcade pricing, so the price could be changed ahead of when it becomes available. Apple Arcade games will be available on iOS devices, Macs, and the Apple TV.
There's no word just yet on when Apple Arcade will launch, but an ongoing employee internal test is set to end when iOS 13 launches, so that could be when Apple plans on rolling out the service.
I'd still like to see an Apple Music (Family), ATV+, News+, and Arcade bundle for like $29.99.
Does anyone know if the included games will still have ads?
No. Apple has clearly stated that games will be ad-free, have no in-App purchases and all additional content (like maps, new levels and so on) is included.
