New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares First Full Trailer For 'The Morning Show'

Monday August 19, 2019 6:51 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
After posting a brief teaser last week, Apple today shared the first official trailer for "The Morning Show" starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell.

The trailer provides the first glimpse at each character on the show, which centers around a struggle for power behind the scenes of a network news show.


Aniston plays one of the anchors of The Morning Show, while Carell plays a former anchor who was fired following accusations made against him on the show. The trailer also reveals that Witherspoon will play a reporter who begins rising up the ranks, potentially threatening Aniston's job.

"The Morning Show" will launch this fall on Apple TV+, but Apple hasn't yet provided a release date for its new streaming service. There are quite a few other shows that will be coming out on the platform, all of which we've rounded up here.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 12, tvOS 13
Tags: Apple's Hollywood ambitions, Apple TV Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
[ 20 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Rogifan
9 minutes ago at 07:05 am

I don't live it in the USA but are people really interested in that kind of series (from Apple)?

I'd hope they would make a killer show like GOT or Stranger Things, something that people can easily understand and watch. I thought that was the point of Apple's streaming service - to compete with Netflix, Hulu, HBO etc.

So you want Apple TV+ to just be a clone of Netflix and HBO?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MLVC
7 minutes ago at 07:07 am
This looks like quality and something I'd watch.

To some people commenting above: if it's not for you, it doesn't mean it's bad. It's just not for you. And that's fine.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
malexandria22
9 minutes ago at 07:05 am

would only watch for aniston and Witherspoon, other than that..


that’s what they are counting on. duh...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fatboyslick
15 minutes ago at 07:00 am
I expected this to be a comedy. In fact i think it maybe should have been. Instead it looks like a self-indulgent drama
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
triton100
17 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Oh that’s disappointing. Thought there might be some promise in this show as I like aniston. But I’m just not interested in the lives of vacuous tabloid fodder morning show tv presenter personalities whether in real life or dramatised.

who the heck is in charge of commissioning at Apple ? They are going to be at risk of damaging their brand. Come on Apple get it together.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
will_is_here
15 minutes ago at 06:59 am
I like the look of this. Some quality shows. I just hope that apple takes advantage of its large userbase to undercut the other streaming services, as streaming is getting super expensive with all these companies.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]