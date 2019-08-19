Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares First Full Trailer For 'The Morning Show'
The trailer provides the first glimpse at each character on the show, which centers around a struggle for power behind the scenes of a network news show.
Aniston plays one of the anchors of The Morning Show, while Carell plays a former anchor who was fired following accusations made against him on the show. The trailer also reveals that Witherspoon will play a reporter who begins rising up the ranks, potentially threatening Aniston's job.
"The Morning Show" will launch this fall on Apple TV+, but Apple hasn't yet provided a release date for its new streaming service. There are quite a few other shows that will be coming out on the platform, all of which we've rounded up here.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I don't live it in the USA but are people really interested in that kind of series (from Apple)?
I'd hope they would make a killer show like GOT or Stranger Things, something that people can easily understand and watch. I thought that was the point of Apple's streaming service - to compete with Netflix, Hulu, HBO etc.
To some people commenting above: if it's not for you, it doesn't mean it's bad. It's just not for you. And that's fine.
would only watch for aniston and Witherspoon, other than that..
that’s what they are counting on. duh...
who the heck is in charge of commissioning at Apple ? They are going to be at risk of damaging their brand. Come on Apple get it together.
[ Read All Comments ]