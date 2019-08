Apple Shares Teaser for Upcoming 'The Morning Show' Drama Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall

The news is only half the story.



The Morning Show stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.

Apple today shared a one-minute teaser trailer for its upcoming "The Morning Show" drama show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The series will debut this fall on Apple TV +."The Morning Show," as its name suggests, will take a look inside the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.Apple has also created Twitter and Instagram accounts for "The Morning Show."Apple TV + is Apple's upcoming streaming video service that will compete with Netflix on original content, with dozens of TV shows and movies already lined up. Apple TV + will be available this fall on the iPhone, iPad , Mac, Apple TV , Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from brands like Samsung.