Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares Teaser for Upcoming 'The Morning Show' Drama Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall
"The Morning Show," as its name suggests, will take a look inside the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.
The news is only half the story.Apple has also created Twitter and Instagram accounts for "The Morning Show."
The Morning Show stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.
Apple TV+ is Apple's upcoming streaming video service that will compete with Netflix on original content, with dozens of TV shows and movies already lined up. Apple TV+ will be available this fall on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from brands like Samsung.
Always a good sign if the comment section is locked
Apple's videos almost always have comments locked. They likely don't want to play in the cesspool that is all over places like Twitter and YouTube comment sections, and yet somehow they haven't gone out of business.
