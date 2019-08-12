New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares Teaser for Upcoming 'The Morning Show' Drama Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall

Monday August 12, 2019 7:31 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today shared a one-minute teaser trailer for its upcoming "The Morning Show" drama show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The series will debut this fall on Apple TV+.


"The Morning Show," as its name suggests, will take a look inside the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.
The news is only half the story.

The Morning Show stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.
Apple has also created Twitter and Instagram accounts for "The Morning Show."

Apple TV+ is Apple's upcoming streaming video service that will compete with Netflix on original content, with dozens of TV shows and movies already lined up. Apple TV+ will be available this fall on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from brands like Samsung.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 12, tvOS 13
Tags: Apple's Hollywood ambitions, Apple TV Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
[ 9 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Kaibelf
9 minutes ago at 07:39 am

Always a good sign if the comment section is locked


Apple's videos almost always have comments locked. They likely don't want to play in the cesspool that is all over places like Twitter and YouTube comment sections, and yet somehow they haven't gone out of business.
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]