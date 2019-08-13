New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Facebook Paid Contractors to Transcribe Messenger Voice Chats

Tuesday August 13, 2019 1:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Facebook paid “hundreds of outside contractors” to transcribe user audio clips from its Messenger app, reports Bloomberg.

Employees who worked on the transcription were not told where the audio was recorded or how it was obtained, nor were they told why Facebook needs conversations transcribed.


Facebook says that while it had indeed been transcribing audio, it no longer plans to do so. "We paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” Facebook told Bloomberg.

Facebook’s decision to pause its audio transcribing comes following scrutiny of human review programs from Apple, Amazon, and Google. The three companies use employees to review voice assistant requests and accidental activations for improvement purposes.

One firm that Facebook uses to transcribe Messenger conversations is TaskUs, a company that also reviews Facebook content for possible policy violations.

Facebook says that users who had voice chats transcribed had opted in, and that the transcriptions were used to make sure Facebook’s AI correctly interpreted the messages. Despite this, Facebook did not disclose to users that third parties may be reviewing audio, which led some of Facebook’s contractors to “feel their work is unethical.”

Facebook’s data use policy does mention the collection of “content, communications, and other information,” but there’s no specific mention of audio.
Facebook says its “systems automatically process content and communications you and others provide to analyze context and what’s in them.” It includes no mention of other human beings screening the content. In a list of “types of third parties we share information with,” Facebook doesn’t mention a transcription team, but vaguely refers to “vendors and service providers who support our business” by “analyzing how our products are used.”

While Facebook claims it has stopped the audio transcription program, those concerned should refrain from using Facebook services like Messenger and WhatsApp.

Google and Apple have temporarily suspended their human audio review programs, while Amazon is letting Alexa users opt out. In the future, when Apple re-implements human review of Siri queries, there will be a clear privacy policy and opt-out option.

[ 21 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
dominiongamma
43 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Facebook getting more creepier everyday
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Kaibelf
24 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
It's interesting to see lots of tech message boards in which the same people flip on contractors. When it's a story about Uber and Lyft, it's always about how these people should be considered full employees and get benefits and unions because they are good people who are being held out by mean companies.

When it's a story about Amazon, Apple, Facebook or Google suddenly the contractors are no-account awful people who are out to skirt accountability and can't be trusted because they aren't the real thing, and they are secretly using your information and voice to steal your identity or eavesdrop on your marriage.

Strange times we live in, for sure.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jontech
25 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Lost me at Bloomberg
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
urgs
32 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
I understand, why you have to transcribe audio recordings to improve a voice recognition system like Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

But why does Facebook transcribe voice chats? Despite of some unethical things I see no legitimation for Facebook to do that.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ersan191
33 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
This is the only known way to make speech to text more accurate...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
coolbreeze
27 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Example # 397 of Facebook having zero respect for personal information.

But guyz, this is a one-off misunderstanding, promise! Sure thing bub.

Seriously, delete your effing account already. That place is beyond toxic and frankly dangerous.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]