New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Expanding Contactless Student ID Cards to 12 More Universities in Coming School Year

Tuesday August 13, 2019 8:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that students at 12 additional universities will be able to add their student IDs to the Wallet app in the coming school year, allowing them to get around campus and make purchases using an iPhone or Apple Watch.


The expansion includes Clemson University, Georgetown University, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky, University of San Francisco, University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, University of North Alabama, and Chowan University.

Students simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere physical student ID cards are accepted — on and off campus. An optional Express Mode bypasses the need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, allowing for the quickest entry possible to buildings around campus.


Duke University, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, and Mercer University rolled out contactless student IDs in the Wallet app last year.

[ 11 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Blackstick
11 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Would love if my company eschewed our access badges for NFC-equipped phones/watches.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mattopotamus
6 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Just give me a digital driver license and I probably wouldn't need a wallet.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nfl46
5 minutes ago at 08:13 am
I can’t wait until this is the norm everywhere. It will be so convenient since my phone is always with me.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]