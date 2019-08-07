New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple on Right to Repair: We Want Customers to Be Confident Their Products Will Be 'Repaired Safely and Correctly'

Wednesday August 7, 2019 6:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Right to Repair advocates continue to lobby the U.S. government, arguing that large tech companies like Apple are monopolizing repairs of consumer electronics in order to preserve profits, reports Axios.

Image: iFixit.com

In testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law last month, Nathan Proctor of the non-profit U.S. Public Interest Research Group claimed that "repair hurts sales," giving Apple "an incentive to restrict repair of their devices."

Similarly, in a letter submitted to the subcommittee last month, The Repair Association's executive director Gay Gordon-Byrne wrote that "manufacturers have no reasons for blocking repair other than money," referring to the "monopolization of repair" as a "huge profit opportunity."

In March, California became the 20th state to introduce Right to Repair legislation in the U.S., according to iFixit. Apple representatives have continually opposed these bills, which if passed would require companies to make repair parts, tools, and documentation available to the public.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson told Axios that Apple's goal is to ensure its products are "repaired safely and correctly," while touting the company's growing network of Apple Authorized Service Providers:
We want to make sure our customers always have confidence their products will be repaired safely and correctly, and in a way that supports recycling. We are continually growing our network of certified technicians and most recently announced that any Best Buy store in the U.S. is now an authorized service provider.
Apple Authorized Service Providers have access to certified parts and service guidelines from Apple. There are over 1,800 of these authorized locations in the United States, which Apple said is "three times as many locations as three years ago." As of June, that includes every Best Buy store in the country.

Right to Repair legislation aims to make these parts and documentation available to independent shops and customers directly.

Tag: Right to Repair
[ 30 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
markfc
21 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Sure Tim, Just send the link to where I can order genuine Apple Parts at a fair price and I'm good. :-)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Packdude
17 minutes ago at 07:00 am
I'm a fan of the Apple products that I own, but this is a load of bs. If the repair is not repaired 'correctly', that's between the consumer and the repair shop. Places that do bad repairs will become known as such and people will avoid them. In the mean time, places that do good repair work will save consumers thousands of dollars every year, which is money that wouldn't go to Apple, hence why they don't want anyone else repairing the hardware they make.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
FamVR
16 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Apple must have missed the videos from Louis Rossmann.

I had an iPhone repaired by Apple and later ran into issues...turned out that two screws where missing.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Freida
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
I see Apple's side but I also disagree with it. Their repair pricing is insane and having worked at Apple I know that most of the repairs are actually not repairs. They just replace the broken part and thats it. You could easily train anyone with decent skill to be able to repair anything. Its not very complicated.
So, I suppose I would be for this change even though I don't live in US. However, once its in US the parts will be easily available elsewhere too. So yeah, lets go for this :)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MotorMikey
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Ensure it’s repaired “safely and correctly”… right.
While I don’t disagree, if people are allowed to repair their cars - objects that weigh thousands of pounds and transports people at high speeds - then yeah, it’s not unreasonable for a person to expect to be able to replace the battery on their phone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thund3rcat
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am
If you're out of warranty, then you already have a brick, it wouldn't even matter if you mess up the repair yourself.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HardRain
15 minutes ago at 07:01 am
It's obvious why they are doing it, just wish Apple would be honest about it, sick of all the hypocrisy. From slowing down devices, to non upgradable Macs, its all about profit, which is fine, but just stop pretending its for the consumers.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mr_Brightside_@
9 minutes ago at 07:07 am

This is terrible legislation and over reach.

Yes. Apple absolutely should be allowed to void warranties based on self repair.

No. Apple should never be forced to sell parts.

They aren’t running a charity.

Do you know what a charity is lol
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
10 minutes ago at 07:07 am

How do you keep a secure enclave secured, if everyone can physically access it?


By keeping the internals of the chip secret, which Apple already does. Everyone has physical access to the chip - you only need to open the cover of the device to get to it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Johnny London
10 minutes ago at 07:06 am
I highly recommend listening to Louis Rossmann on YouTube who seems to have gathered a lot of experience in Apple repairs from his shop in NYC. There is a lot us consumers don’t know.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]