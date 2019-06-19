Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
All of Best Buy's Nearly 1,000 Stores Now Offer Apple-Certified Repairs in the United States
Apple's press release:
By expanding to every Best Buy store across the US, customers in cities including Yuma, Arizona; Sioux City, Iowa; Twin Falls, Idaho; Casper, Wyoming and Bismarck, North Dakota will have more convenient access to Apple repairs. Plus, Best Buy’s Geek Squad has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products.Apple-certified repairs at Best Buy and other Apple Authorized Service Providers are performed by trained technicians who use genuine Apple parts, and every repair is backed by Apple, according to the company.
In addition to Best Buy's nearly 1,000 locations that now offer Apple-certified repairs, Apple has over 500 retail stores and over 1,800 authorized third-party service providers that facilitate repairs in the United States. Apple says this is "three times as many locations as three years ago."
Tara Bunch, Apple's vice president of AppleCare:
At Apple, we're dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world. If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We're always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we're excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it's even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.Apple customers can initiate a repair on Apple's support website.