Apple Card Coming Soon as Apple Activates Webpages and Launches Preview for Some Users

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the Apple Card , Apple's wallet.apple.com website is active, providing details on the application process. The site also suggests Apple has sent out email invitations for an " Apple Card Preview" to some customers.Customers who have received an email invitation to the Apple Card Preview can sign up for Apple Card in the Wallet app on the iPhone or by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay on the iPad . Apple's wallet site has a tutorial video on the activation steps.Within the Wallet app, Apple Pay can be accessed by tapping on the "+" button to add a new card and selecting the " Apple Card " entry. Applicants will be asked to fill in personal information before receiving details on their Apple Card with credit limit and APR if approved.Customers who choose to activate Apple Pay will be able to use it immediately after it is added to the Wallet app, and a physical card will come within a few days.Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawful residents of the United States and must be 18 years of age or older. The most recent version of iOS is required, as is an iPhone that can use Apple Pay .It's not clear how many customers are receiving emails to test out the Apple Card ahead of its launch, but it should be made available for everyone within the next couple of weeks.Apple CEO Tim Cook said last Tuesday that the Apple Card will launch in August , so it could be coming any day now. Goldman Sachs last week made its Customer Agreement available providing more detail on the Apple Card , and for questions about how everything will work, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide