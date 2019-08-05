Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Card Coming Soon as Apple Activates Webpages and Launches Preview for Some Users
Customers who have received an email invitation to the Apple Card Preview can sign up for Apple Card in the Wallet app on the iPhone or by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay on the iPad. Apple's wallet site has a tutorial video on the activation steps.
Within the Wallet app, Apple Pay can be accessed by tapping on the "+" button to add a new card and selecting the "Apple Card" entry. Applicants will be asked to fill in personal information before receiving details on their Apple Card with credit limit and APR if approved.
Customers who choose to activate Apple Pay will be able to use it immediately after it is added to the Wallet app, and a physical card will come within a few days.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawful residents of the United States and must be 18 years of age or older. The most recent version of iOS is required, as is an iPhone that can use Apple Pay.
It's not clear how many customers are receiving emails to test out the Apple Card ahead of its launch, but it should be made available for everyone within the next couple of weeks.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said last Tuesday that the Apple Card will launch in August, so it could be coming any day now. Goldman Sachs last week made its Customer Agreement available providing more detail on the Apple Card, and for questions about how everything will work, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.
Any idea what credit bureau Goldman Sachs uses? I have a freeze on all my lines of credit and will most likely need to unfreeze one of them before I’m issued a card.I don’t have first hand knowledge, but the response I have seen to this question in other threads is Transunion.
Pretty decent card if you buy Apple stuff or use ApplePay a lot, but Amazon's 5% Prime Visa, and Amex Blue Cash Preferred's 6% back at US supermarkets kind of win, day to day.
Yeah, I dont get the appeal other than "it's apple"...
Apple card does not even include a bonus or fraud protection. Not good for consumers when things go south. And the no late fees thing is very stretched on apple.Wouldn’t it be covered under Mastcards fraud protection? Same as if your local bank debit card was compromised it falls to Visa or MasterCard?
Quite a few posts discussing the wisdom of using credit cards were removed as off-topic. Anybody wishing to discuss that topic is welcome to start a thread on the subject, but it is off-topic to this thread.
