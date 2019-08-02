Goldman Sachs Makes Apple Card Customer Agreement Available Ahead of Upcoming Apple Card Launch

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Most of the details included in customer agreement have already been shared or leaked in previous reports, but this puts all of the information in one easy to access spot.
The agreement goes over eligibility (an Apple ID and two-factor authentication are required), how accounts may be used (no illegal activity), credit limit details, eligible devices, returns, payment info, fees (there are none) and more. Goldman Sachs expressly forbids jailbreaking a device associated with an Apple Card, and says that doing so could result in the closure of the Apple Card account.
If you make unauthorized modifications to your Eligible Device, such as by disabling hardware or software controls (for example, through a process sometimes referred to as "jailbreaking"), your Eligible Device may no longer be eligible to access or manage your Account. You acknowledge that use of a modified Eligible Device in connection with your Account is expressly prohibited, constitutes a violation of this Agreement, and could result in our denying or limiting your access to or closing your Account as well as any other remedies available to us under this Agreement.It also covers Daily Cash back, the feature that will let customers get a daily payout when making purchases. Goods purchased directly from Apple earn 3%, Apple Pay purchases earn 2%, and all other transactions earn 1%. If a transaction fulfills two categories, such as an Apple Pay purchase in an Apple Store, customers get the highest payout.
Daily Cash is paid out based on the amount of each transaction, multiplied by the appropriate percentage for the transaction type. Daily Cash is rounded up to the nearest cent and provided via the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app. Customers without an Apple Cash card will have Daily Cash accrue that can be applied as a payment credit using the Wallet app.
The document has details on how interest rates are determined, how daily balances are collected, when interest begins to accrue (it works like any standard credit card), how minimum payments are calculated, and when payments should be made to avoid interest (11:59 p.m. ET on the last calendar day of the month).
Your Account automatically has a "Grace Period on New Transactions" in a month where your New Balance for the prior month is $0 or a credit balance. Your Account will also obtain a Grace Period on New Transactions in a month if your Account has a New Balance for the prior month that is greater than $0 and you pay the New Balance for the prior month on or before its payment due date. In a month in which your Account qualifies for a Grace Period on New Transactions, we will not charge interest during that month on any new Transactions that post to your Account.Payments can be made via an Apple Cash account or a bank account located in the United States, and Goldman Sachs will not issue cards tied to an account in another person's name. So, in other words, one card per Apple ID.
For those interested in more specifics on how the Apple Card will work, the customer agreement is worth a look and can be found on the Goldman Sachs website. Our Apple Card guide also has a detailed look at everything you need to know about Apple Card.
Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the Apple Card would launch in August, so it could become available as soon as next week.
I still worry that because I am running iOS13 Beta I will not be able to access the application process once they open it up.Don't worry. There has been at least one report that some of the internal testers (Apple and Goldman Sachs employees) were running the iOS 13 betas when they tested the Apple card.
They must be getting close, Maybe first of next week if this has been posted on their site.
I wish we knew what credit agency they use, so I could just unfreeze just the one needed instead of all 3.
Why is it so hard to give an actual date?Big business isn't as easy as a lemonade stand. You have 2 large companies involved. Telling us August was already quite a deadline to put on themselves.
