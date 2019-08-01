Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
IKEA's New 'Symfonisk' Sonos Speakers With AirPlay 2 Now Available for Purchase
There are two Symfonisk products that are available: A Symfonisk Table Lamp with Wi-Fi Speaker ($179) and the Symfonisk Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker ($99).
The Symfonisk Table Lamp functions as a standard lamp but it's also got a smart speaker base, with "rich and vibrant sound" according to IKEA. It comes in both black and white and is designed to save space by combining a lamp with speaker functionality.
The Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker also has a dual purpose, attaching to a wall with a speaker bracket and serving as a bookshelf for small items. The rectangular speaker can also be as a standard speaker or hung up on Symfonisk speaker hooks.
Both of the speakers can be controlled through the Sonos app and both support AirPlay 2, allowing them to be used for multi-room audio with other AirPlay 2 devices. As with all Sonos devices, music, podcasts, radio, and more can be streamed over Wi-Fi even without a smartphone or tablet nearby.
Purchasing two of the same speakers allows for stereo sound to be set up, and Sonos also says that two speakers paired together can be used for a Sonos home theatre system.
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence previously suggested that the Symfonisk Table Lamp's audio quality would be similar to the Sonos One speaker, and reviews have thus far been decent.
The speakers are in IKEA stores today and can be located using the website's store locator, and they should also be available online in the near future.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The Sonos ecosystem spreads like cancer. Why would anybody spend so much on speakers that are so horribly locked in? There is no reason for this high amount of lock-down other than vendor-bondage.
I mean.....you're talking to Apple customers......we kinda' are okay with being "locked in".
The Sonos ecosystem spreads like cancer. Why would anybody spend so much on speakers that are so horribly locked in? There is no reason for this high amount of lock-down other than vendor-bondage.
What’s the lock in? They work with Airplay, so basically every service I can think of works just fine with them.
The Sonos ecosystem spreads like cancer. Why would anybody spend so much on speakers that are so horribly locked in? There is no reason for this high amount of lock-down other than vendor-bondage.
I'm ok with being locked into being able to play from any source I want for non-extortionate prices or an overhead for a crappy AI
