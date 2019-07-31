Apple TV Channels Now Offers CBS All Access Subscription Service

Apple in March unveiled a redesigned TV app with the "Apple TV Channels" feature, designed to let users sign up for and watch third-party subscription services right in the TV app on iOS and tvOS.
CBS All Access was listed as one of the upcoming channels, but the channel wasn't available when the TV app first launched.
Apple users who want to sign up for CBS All Access can now do so through the Apple TV app. The service is priced at $9.99 per month, but there is a 7-day free trial available.
With a CBS All Access subscription purchased through the Channels feature, CBS All Access content can be watched directly in the TV app. The service offers access to live TV shows, sporting events, and more than 10,000 on-demand episodes from CBS shows.
Many other subscription services also work with the TV app channels feature, including Cinemax, EPIX, HBO, MTV Hits, Showtime, Smithsonian, Starz, Tastemade, and more.
(Thanks, Nico!)