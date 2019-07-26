CBS All Access Coming to Apple TV Channels on July 29

Friday July 26, 2019 2:38 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple in March revealed its redesigned TV app, and with it a new "Apple TV Channels" feature, which lets users sign up for third-party subscription services and pay only for those that they want to watch on iOS and tvOS.


During its March event, Apple said that users would be able to sign up to CBS All Access as an a la carte subscription option in the new TV app, but the service wasn't included when it launched with iOS 12.

However, CBS All Access on Thursday quietly announced via its Twitter account that it will arrive on Apple TV Channels from July 29.



Other subscription services available now through Apple TV Channels include Cinemax, EPIX, HBO, MTV Hits, Showtime, Smithsonian, Starz and Tastemade. Upcoming services include Nickelodeon, Mubi, The History Channel Vault, Comedy Central Now, and more.

Users can subscribe to the channels à la carte within the TV app and then watch them there, without having to jump between apps, sign into a new account, or enter another password.

(Via 9to5Mac.)

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 12, tvOS 13
Tags: CBS, Apple TV Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
1 comments