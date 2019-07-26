CBS All Access Coming to Apple TV Channels on July 29

During its March event, Apple said that users would be able to sign up to CBS All Access as an a la carte subscription option in the new TV app, but the service wasn't included when it launched with iOS 12.
However, CBS All Access on Thursday quietly announced via its Twitter account that it will arrive on Apple TV Channels from July 29.
Hi! Thank you again for your interest! We wanted to update you and let you know that the CBS All Access Channel will launch on Apple TV Channels on 7/29! Happy streaming! 😊— CBS All Access Help (@cbsaahelp) July 25, 2019
Other subscription services available now through Apple TV Channels include Cinemax, EPIX, HBO, MTV Hits, Showtime, Smithsonian, Starz and Tastemade. Upcoming services include Nickelodeon, Mubi, The History Channel Vault, Comedy Central Now, and more.
Users can subscribe to the channels à la carte within the TV app and then watch them there, without having to jump between apps, sign into a new account, or enter another password.
(Via 9to5Mac.)