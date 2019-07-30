New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We Want to Continue Making the Mac Pro in the United States

Tuesday July 30, 2019 3:01 pm PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the third quarter of 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple wants to continue making the Mac Pro in the United States.

Cook made the statement in response to a question about Apple potentially moving production out of China due to looming tariffs.

There's been a lot of speculation around the topic of different moves and so forth. I wouldn't put a lot of stock in those. The way I view that is the vast majority of our products are kind of made everywhere.
Cook went on to explain that products and components are made in the United States, Japan, Korea, China, Europe, and other places. "That's the nature of a global supply chain," he said. "I think that will carry the day, in the future as well."

As for the Mac Pro specifically, Cook said that Apple is continuing to invest in its U.S. production facilities.
We've been making the Mac Pro in the United States and we want to continue doing that. We're working and investing currently in the capacity to do so. We want to continue to be there. That's what's behind the exclusions.
Apple has been manufacturing the current Mac Pro in Texas since its 2013 launch, but a June report from The Wall Street Journal said that the upcoming 2019 Mac Pro will be assembled by Quanta Computer in China.

In a statement at the time, Apple said that "final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process" explaining that the Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes U.S.-made components.

Apple in July asked for a U.S. import tariff exemption on parts for the new Mac Pro, which President Trump said would be denied.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
[ 14 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
BootsWalking
10 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
Mr. Cook is the CEO of a $960 Billion company. If he truly wants to make the Mac Pro in the USA then he certainly has the authority and resources to make that happen. Actions speak louder than lip service.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
LordVic
8 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
You mean...

"we would love to make the Mac pro in the United states, I just don't want to because I am full of greed and refuse to accept a slightly lower stock price"
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
SecuritySteve
11 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
Your first line and the title contradict each other ... just like Tim.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JPack
11 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
So, which one is it?

Given that the U.S. has trouble producing even a custom screw, I'm pretty sure he's leaning towards China. Tim's statement seems more like lip service in order to appease everyone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bpeeps
8 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
Does Trump (and his supporters) really believe that Americans want to assemble iPhones for minimum wage pay? There's a reason these companies outsource work.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jclo
3 minutes ago at 03:11 pm

Your first line and the title contradict each other ... just like Tim.


Was a typo. I fixed it, sorry about that.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tipoo
9 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
I was wondering if they'd do something like that. The Mac Pro is such a low volume product for them, it seemed feasible to move it and avoid the tariff.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
twocents
8 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Sad that the topic of making Macs in the US has to be flagged as PRSI. How are you supposed to Make America Great Again when you do not Make Great Things Again in America!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]