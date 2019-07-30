Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We Want to Continue Making the Mac Pro in the United States
Cook made the statement in response to a question about Apple potentially moving production out of China due to looming tariffs.
There's been a lot of speculation around the topic of different moves and so forth. I wouldn't put a lot of stock in those. The way I view that is the vast majority of our products are kind of made everywhere.Cook went on to explain that products and components are made in the United States, Japan, Korea, China, Europe, and other places. "That's the nature of a global supply chain," he said. "I think that will carry the day, in the future as well."
As for the Mac Pro specifically, Cook said that Apple is continuing to invest in its U.S. production facilities.
We've been making the Mac Pro in the United States and we want to continue doing that. We're working and investing currently in the capacity to do so. We want to continue to be there. That's what's behind the exclusions.Apple has been manufacturing the current Mac Pro in Texas since its 2013 launch, but a June report from The Wall Street Journal said that the upcoming 2019 Mac Pro will be assembled by Quanta Computer in China.
In a statement at the time, Apple said that "final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process" explaining that the Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes U.S.-made components.
Apple in July asked for a U.S. import tariff exemption on parts for the new Mac Pro, which President Trump said would be denied.
"we would love to make the Mac pro in the United states, I just don't want to because I am full of greed and refuse to accept a slightly lower stock price"
Given that the U.S. has trouble producing even a custom screw, I'm pretty sure he's leaning towards China. Tim's statement seems more like lip service in order to appease everyone.
Your first line and the title contradict each other ... just like Tim.
Was a typo. I fixed it, sorry about that.
