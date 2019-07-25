NBCUniversal's Streaming Service to Launch April 2020

Thursday July 25, 2019 7:17 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
After first announcing plans to launch a standalone streaming service back in January, Comcast and NBCUniversal today have revealed that this service is set to launch in April 2020 (via The Verge).


The news was given during the company's earnings call today, where CEO Steve Burke also confirmed that the streaming service will be built on a similar platform to Sky's Now TV streaming service in the UK. Because of this, it's believed that NBCUniversal's service will likely host content from Sky Studios, which Comcast also now owns after its acquisition of Sky in 2018.

According to the company, the "vast majority" of content on the NBCUniversal service will initially be from third-party production companies, and not original shows and films. The major addition to the service will be The Office, which will be removed from Netflix in 2020 and exclusively housed on NBC's streaming platform.

Standalone streaming services have become increasingly popular over the past few years, with many individual companies removing their content from services like Netflix and Hulu to host them on their own platform. Recent major announcements for new services include Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple's own upcoming Apple TV+ platform.

Avatar
Andres Cantu
47 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Time to watch The Office before it’s gone!

Streaming services have become the new cable: same problems, different sources.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AppleFan91
30 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Man, at this point, might as well just keep Cable and Internet. I guess that was obviously their plan all along, but man.
Rating: 2 Votes
smaffei
smaffei
49 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Comcast has got to offer a lot more than "The Office" to get people to bite.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
22 minutes ago at 07:48 am
All these streaming services are really going to add up.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
sidewinder3000
11 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Is it possible for streaming devices to jump the shark? Because I think they just did.
Rating: 1 Votes
radiology
radiology
22 minutes ago at 07:49 am
All of a sudden cable TV is looking like a good deal, especially if you can stream shows on demand. Time to "in-cut the cord".
Rating: 1 Votes
