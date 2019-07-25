Apple Takes iPhone Privacy Marketing Campaign to Germany

Brought to our attention by Macerkopf.de, the new billboards in both Hamberg and Berlin play on their location, while emphasizing how much importance Apple attaches to user privacy and data protection.
Draped across the Port of Hamburg is a long banner-style poster with a picture of an iPhone and an accompanying slogan which translates into English as "The gate to the world. Not to your information."
Elsewhere in Hamberg, an iPhone billboard on the side of a property reads, "Betrays as little about Hamburgers as Hamburger."
Meanwhile, in Berlin, a tower block billboard with the same recognizable iPhone image runs with the phrase, "Welcome to the safe sector."
All of the posters in Germany round out with the slogan, "Privacy. This is iPhone."
Apple's Las Vegas billboard, which was put up ahead of CES 2019, played on the well-known tourism saying: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." The sign read, "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone."
Apple has also made privacy-focused iPhone ads that have been aired on various TV markets around the world. The embedded video above is Apple's German privacy ad.
Apple has long said it believes privacy is a "fundamental human right," and as part of that, it aims to minimize its collection of customer data and disassociate it from an individual user when it does. The tech company also has a dedicated privacy website.