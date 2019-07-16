Apple Seeds Seventh Beta of iOS 12.4 to Developers and Public Beta Testers

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tuesday July 16, 2019 10:08 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the seventh beta of an upcoming iOS 12.4 update to developers, one week after seeding the sixth iOS 12.4 beta, and two months after releasing iOS 12.3, a major update that introduced a revamped TV app.

Registered developers can download the new iOS 12.4 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over the air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center. Public Beta testers can download the beta over the air.


There were no new features discovered in the first six iOS 12.4 betas, so it's not entirely clear what's coming in the update. As a more significant 12.x update, it's possible that the update is focusing on a feature that's not yet available -- the Apple Card.

Apple is planning to release the Apple Card in the summer, so iOS 12.4 could be the update that prepares the iOS operating system for that launch, adding hidden features that will be unlocked when the update becomes available to the public. If we find new features in the seventh beta of iOS 12.4, we'll update this post.

iOS 12.4 may be one of the last updates to the iOS 12 operating system as Apple transitions to iOS 13, set to launch this September, and as we are now at beta seven, the update could see a release in the very near future.

AppleFan91
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am
This is not the beta you’re looking for
jbachandouris
6 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Beta? Still? Thought 12.4 would've been ready by now...
cmaus
19 minutes ago at 10:11 am

This is not the beta you’re looking for


One glance and you had me laughing inevitably.
AppleFan91
14 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Ever since Jony Ive left, the release schedule has been a yuge mess

Apple is literally doomed, for sure

And poor Steve is rolling like a gas station hotdog
Ds6778
19 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Was hoping for iOS 13 beta 4, oh well.
