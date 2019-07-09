New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of iOS 12.4 to Developers

Tuesday July 9, 2019 10:14 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the sixth beta of an upcoming iOS 12.4 update to developers, two weeks after seeding the fifth iOS 12.4 beta, and nearly two months after releasing iOS 12.3, a major update that introduced a revamped TV app.

Registered developers can download the new iOS 12.4 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.


There were no new features discovered in the first five iOS 12.4 betas, so it's not entirely clear what's coming in the update. As a more significant 12.x update, it's possible that the update is focusing on a feature that's not yet available -- the Apple Card.

Apple is planning to release the Apple Card in the summer, so iOS 12.4 could be the update that prepares the iOS operating system for that launch, adding hidden features that will be unlocked when the update becomes available to the public. If we find new features in the sixth beta of iOS 12.4, we'll update this post.

iOS 12.4 may be one of the last updates to the iOS 12 operating system as Apple transitions to iOS 13, set to launch this September.

Related Roundup: iOS 12
[ 9 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DaveOP
28 minutes ago at 10:30 am

6 betas just to support a credit card... :rolleyes:

Yes, there are absolutely no bug fixes, improvements, stability fixes, or changes at all. :rolleyes:
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
jarman92
32 minutes ago at 10:26 am
6 betas just to support a credit card... :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dominiongamma
13 minutes ago at 10:46 am

Why is it not called 12.3.1? There's zero new features in this. Just a bug fix release

It introduces the Apple Credit Card into iOS
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
metalsiren
22 minutes ago at 10:36 am
dam and I figured they would have released this by now :) , the production one that is .
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jardinager
39 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Apple Card is coming soon!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]