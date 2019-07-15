Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6 to Developers

Monday July 15, 2019 10:31 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14.6 update to developers, one week after seeding the fourth macOS Mojave 10.14.6 beta and two months after the release of macOS Mojave 10.14.5, which brought AirPlay 2 support for third-party TVs.

The new macOS Mojave 10.14.6 beta can be downloaded through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after the proper profile has been installed from Apple's Developer Center.


There were no new features or significant changes discovered in the first four betas of macOS Mojave 10.14.6, which indicates it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update.

If new features are found in the fifth beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6, we'll update this post with details.

macOS Mojave 10.14.6 is likely to be one of the last updates to the macOS Mojave operating system as Apple will soon transition to work on macOS Catalina, announced at WWDC.

Avatar
dan9700
1 hour ago at 11:07 am
So many betas for nothing major
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
urgs
1 hour ago at 10:58 am

Will this enable Apple Card support?
Or will this never end up on the computer side?

What do you expect?

Apple Pay is supported by Safari for years, and so the Apple Card will be supported as well, if it's out there...
Technically, it's just another credit card.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iObama
1 hour ago at 10:39 am
Gosh dangit. Every year, I wait on .6 to be released before I deploy our new teacher computers with our MDM. Looks like I'll be waiting another week...
Rating: 1 Votes
