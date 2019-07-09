2018 MacBook Air Available for $999 at Select Apple Stores While Quantities Last, $849 Refurbished

While this news means that 2018 MacBook Air models are no longer available to purchase through Apple's online store, a retail source informed MacRumors that Apple is offering $999 pricing on base 2018 MacBook Air models at select Apple Stores in the United States, while quantities last. Your mileage may vary.
Apple is also offering certified refurbished 2018 MacBook Air models on its online store from $849, which amounts to $350 off the 2018 MacBook Air's original starting price of $1,199 when it was first released in October 2018.
Apple says certified refurbished MacBook Air models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged, with all manuals and cables included in the box. In our view, a refurbished Mac is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new one. They're also backed by Apple's standard one-year warranty.
A refurbished Mac's warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+.
All in all, customers who can deal without True Tone can save $100 or $350 or more by purchasing a 2018 model instead of a 2019 model. Of course, something new is always around the corner: well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said a new MacBook Air with a scissor keyboard might launch later in 2019.