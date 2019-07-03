Moment Pro Camera App Gains Slow Shutter for Long Exposure Shots

The new Slow Shutter shooting mode provides manual long exposure controls for blurring parts of images, such as rushing water or cars driving by on a road. It can also be used to create an image without people, if, for example, you're taking a photo in an area that's often crowded but where people pass by frequently.
There's a simple interface that's designed to let you select the motion and the time, and there are options for motion blur or light trails. You can select a pre-determined time or use the Bulb setting to leave the shutter open as long as desired.
The Slow Shutter feature takes images in the background and then blends them together, and all photos are saved as Live Photos so you can use them as photos or short videos.
Moment is the company behind the popular Moment lenses that attach to an iPhone. The app is designed to be used with the Moment lenses, but it also works without them, serving as a standalone photography app with manual controls.
To celebrate the launch of the new feature, Moment is providing anyone who downloads the app with a 15 percent off code to be used in the Moment store.
Moment Pro Camera can be downloaded from the App Store for $5.99. [Direct Link]