Damaged 15-Inch 2015 MacBook Pro Demonstrates Why Apple Initiated Battery Recall Program

Wednesday July 3, 2019 2:06 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in June launched a voluntary recall and replacement program for 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Retina display sold between September 2015 and February 2017, citing defective batteries that could overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

Right after the replacement program was announced, designer Steven Gagne shared some images of a MacBook Pro that caught fire, and those images were today surfaced by PetaPixel, giving us a look at why 2015 MacBook Pro owners should take this recall seriously.


Gagne said that the battery in his MacBook Pro exploded, causing a small fire and filling his house with smoke. He heard the sound of the battery popping, and then smelled a strong chemical scent. The MacBook Pro wasn't plugged in and it was in sleep mode.

He was able to get to it quickly enough to extinguish the fire before it did real damage, but the seriousness of the damage to the MacBook Pro emphasizes that this could have been far worse.


Apple has asked customers with a 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2015 to stop using it until the battery inside can be replaced. Apple has a website outlining the recall program, with MacBook Pro able to enter a serial number to see if they need a battery replacement.

The recall affects the 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2015 and does not impact later models released in 2016 and beyond. Those with 15-inch 2015 machines will need to visit an Apple retail location, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or contact Apple support to arrange a mail-in repair.

You can determine which Mac you have by clicking on the Apple logo in the menu bar and selecting "About This Mac." The year of the machine is listed in parentheses, and affected machines will say "15-inch, Mid 2015."


According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Apple has received a total of 26 reports of batteries overheating, including five reports of minor burns and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

Apple sold approximately 432,000 affected MacBook Pro units in the United States and 26,000 in Canada.

Avatar
JetTester
41 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
There goes Apple, copying Samsung again. Coulda picked a different feature to copy though...
Avatar
costeta
38 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
cost: up
qc: down
Avatar
kazmac
34 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
*Sighs* Glad the owner was okay.

Hope Apple does right by everyone who is affected.
Avatar
waquzy
37 minutes ago at 02:28 pm

If your Macbook Pro explodes before you have the battery replaced, does Apple give you a replacement Macbook Pro 2015 or something else perhaps better?


If your MacBook Pro explodes in front of you, like pictured above, then Apple should give you the top of the line 2019 machine with no questions asked whatsoever
Avatar
Hieveryone
54 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
wow that looks pretty bad!!! Kinda scary actually. Hopefully everything works out and people stay safe.
Avatar
ugahairydawgs
42 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
That hole in the bottom has got to help with ventilation, right?
